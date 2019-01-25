The FBI just arrested Roger Stone after an indictment by Robert Mueller

Updated: 11:35 a.m. ET

Roger Stone, the Republican strategist and an unofficial adviser to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, was arrested Friday at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, following an indictment by special counsel Robert Mueller.



Videos by VICE

The indictment issued by a federal grand jury on Thursday contains seven counts: one count of obstructing an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering.

All the counts relate to the Russian-led operation to steal emails from the Democratic National Committee, and Stone’s communications with WikiLeaks, the organization that published those emails.

The 24-page indictment claims that Stone made multiple false statement to the House Select Committee on Intelligence “about his interactions regarding Organization 1 [Wikileaks], and falsely denied possessing records that contained evidence of these interactions.”

Stone publicly and privately boasted of his ties to WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange, but consistently denied any wrongdoing. Stone appeared before a judge in a Florida federal court Friday and was released on a $250,000 bond. He’s restricted from traveling outside of NY, DC, Virginia and Florida, according to ABC News.

READ: Trump’s threats against Cohen’s family look a lot like witness tampering, former prosecutors say

Mueller claims that in July 2016 “a senior Trump Campaign official was directed to contact Stone about any additional releases and what other damaging information [WikiLeaks] had regarding the Clinton Campaign.”



“FBI. Open the door.”



Watch exclusive CNN footage of the FBI arresting longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. Stone has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. https://t.co/5QHKDB2mfA pic.twitter.com/UeKo7CmXWo — CNN (@CNN) January 25, 2019

The indictment does not say who directed the campaign official to contact Stone.

Who else could this be other than Donald J. Trump?



Who gets to direct a senior Campaign official?



"a senior Trump Campaign official WAS DIRECTED to contact Stone about any additional releases and what other damaging information" Wikileaks had#RogerStoneIndictment pic.twitter.com/yr3TKwa8zc — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 25, 2019

The indictment says Stone “spoke to senior Trump Campaign officials about [WikiLeaks] and information it might have had that would be damaging to the Clinton Campaign,” adding that Stone was contacted by the same officials to inquire about future releases from WikiLeaks.

Shortly after Wikileaks published the first tranche of stolen emails from Hilary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta in October 2016, “an associate of the high-ranking Trump Campaign official sent a text message to Stone that read ‘well done’,” according to the indictment.

READ: Who is actually overseeing the Mueller investigation?

The document also alleges Stone “knowingly and intentionally corruptly persuaded and attempted to corruptly persuade another person…to influence, delay, and prevent the testimony of any person in an official proceeding.”

That other person — referred to as Person 2 — was “a radio host who had known Stone for more than a decade.”

The indictment says Stone told Person 2 they should do a “Frank Pentangeli” before the Senate Intelligence Committee to avoid contradicting Stone’s own testimony.

The comment refers to a character in The Godfather: Part II, who testifies before a congressional committee, claiming not to know critical information that he does in fact know.

READ: Roger Stone communicated with Russian hacker Guccifer 2.0 during the campaign

CNN posted video of law enforcement officials storming Stone’s house at 6 a.m.

The 66-year-old, who worked on the campaigns of Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, will appear at the federal courthouse later on Friday.

Stone has long been a close confidant to Trump, and was among the first on his team when the businessman announced his presidential bid in 2015. Stone left the campaign within months, following a falling out with the candidate, but he remained close to Trump, speaking to him on the phone regularly.

Cover image: Political strategist Roger Stone pauses while speaking at the American Priority Conference, December 6, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly specified the date in which John Podesta’s emails were released by WikiLeaks.