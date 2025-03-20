‘THE FINALS’ Season 6: Rising Stars Arrives with Team Deathmatch and a Heckin’ Minigun

THE FINALS is breaking new ground, as Season 6: Rising Stars launches with various features and different ways to play. Is that a minigun shredding an entire building apart? Yuuuuup, this is THE FINALS, baby.

As THE FINALS‘ official blog post reads: “The season brings new ways to compete, an updated arsenal to utilize when impressing the Sponsors, and more ways than ever to climb the ranks! Whether you’re here for the chaotic coinbath of our expanded game modes on more arenas than ever before, the striking new Battle Pass, or the new Weapons (yes, that is an assault rifle with double magazines), this Season is packed with style, action and generational plays to be made!”

Videos by VICE

‘The Finals’ season 6 has more than you can handle

I tried to warn y’all. I told you how THE FINALS is constantly cooking. And now? Ahh, vindication. If you haven’t yet tried THE FINALS, or it’s been a while since you’ve jumped in, now is the time.

THE FINALS is still constantly introducing new game modes for players to jump into. With Season 6, Team Deathmatch is now a mainstay, with the 5v5 Coinbath mode playable on six different maps. Fortune Stadium, Seoul, SYS$HORIZON, Las Vegas, Kyoto, and Skyway Stadium.

The Power Shift game mode is also playable on Bernal and Las Vegas Stadium.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Additionally, the Las Vegas Stadium map has a full redesign for “better movement, cleaner sightlines, and a smoother combat flow.”

It wouldn’t be a new season of THE FINALS without new ways to blast your opponents away, though. Anybody ask for new weapons? Ding ding ding!

LIGHT | ARN-220

The lightweight contender’s best friend! This zippy assault rifle keeps you in the fight with lightning-fast reloads thanks to its secondary magazine. With a smooth recoil and a blistering fire rate, it’s built to shred mid-range targets before they know what hit ‘em!

MEDIUM | CB-01 Repeater

This hard-hitting lever-action rifle is built for precision in THE FINALS. Empty the clip, snap in a speed-loader, and get back to landing high-caliber shots in no time! High risk, high reward!

HEAVY | M134 Minigun

A bullet-spewing beast with an insane fire rate and massive ammo reserves. Hold down the fort, spin up the barrel, and let it rip. Just don’t expect to run anywhere fast!

Customize, customize, customize

THE FINALS has always excelled in player customization, however, and that ain’t stopping here. Season 6 introduces a brand new battle pass with 106 rewards. Additionally, you can mix and match cosmetics any way you like across different builds. You can even save outfit loadouts for quick swapping.

The Heavy build is also getting more love as Season 6 introduces new body choices for the hefty slugger.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be THE FINALS without those Sponsors. OSPUZE, ALFA ACTA, and ENGIMO are your three corporate overlords this Season. Sign up and represent in the virtual arena for those tasty prizes.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Indeed, there are literally enough changes in THE FINALS Season 6 to write a novel with. Check out the full list of changes from THE FINALS Season 6 blog post.