The Hardy Boyz Make Their WWE Return (And It’s Not the Last)

The Hardy Boyz have landed in WWE NXT. Matt and Jeff Hardy, a legendary tag team whose careers span multiple promotions, announced their return via social media last week. The brother duo called out No Quarter Catch Crew to face them in a non-title fight. They are the current TNA Tag Team Champions.

The Hardy Boyz Explosive WWE Return

Play video

Following their win against the group, the NXT Tag Team Champions, Fraxiom, made their presence known. They challenged Matt and Jeff for the TNA Tag Team Championships. Matt acknowledged their title defenses in TNA, calling it “damn impressive.” Santino Marella, the TNA Director of Authority, made the match official for NXT Roadblock.

Videos by VICE

Earlier this afternoon fans spotted brand new Hardy Boyz merchandise on the WWE Shop, leading to speculation that their return may not be a one-off.

“This was a very last-minute thing. It’s cool because everyone knows that TNA and NXT have this partnership right now — TNA and WWE. I think it’s gonna continue to expand a little bit but, it has been so beneficial to TNA,” Matt said on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. “It has also been very beneficial to NXT and I feel like just over the last bit, probably after Fraxiom showed up and they watched us defend the titles against The Rascalz, I would imagine, probably, the wheels started turning from the powers that be. And again, I don’t know all the details [of] these things. I’m still talent, brother. Washing my hands of that. I’m not booking, I’m talent. But I think there was some interest there.

Even when that happened on Tuesday night, that little video of Jeff and I that was on NXT, that had only existed about an hour, 45 minutes before that. It hadn’t been long. This is not something that had been long-term planned out. I mean, it was very spur of the moment and that kind of makes you feel alive. It reminds you that you’re alive. It kind of gets the adrenaline flowing and pumping a little bit and it’s been fun thus far and I’m excited to see where we end up going with all of this. I don’t know where this ride’s going. I really don’t want to know where this route is going in all capacities. Because I want, especially whatever we end up doing, I want everything to be as natural and as organic and as real as possible; as authentic as possible.”