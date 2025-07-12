The ‘July Theory’ Is About to Stir Up Your Love Life

You’ve likely heard of the various monthly theories circling around on TikTok. For example, many have coined the term “April Theory” to describe the month as a time for a fresh start in love. Whether you agree with these theories or not, some people believe they hold weight.

And now, TikTok is back with yet another one: the July Theory, which thankfully has a positive connotation. According to countless TikToks on the matter, the July Theory is all about destiny. It basically states that anything that’s meant to be will be, so allow people and things to flow in and out of your life with grace.

This is a beautiful mindset to have when dating, but I can’t help but wonder: what tf does July in particular have to do with anything?

What Is the July Theory?

As mentioned above, the July Theory refers to the idea that this summer month holds power when it comes to finding true love. Apparently, people are more intentional with their dating and searching for something real.

But again…why July?

“People tend to revisit old relationships and reconnect with exes more often in July because they are in a better place emotionally and have had time to reground after breakups,” explained Angelika Koch, relationship and breakup expert at Taimi, and LGBTQ+ Dating app.

This makes sense, especially considering many people feel less under the weather during warmer months. During winter, it makes sense to feel scattered and even depressed, being trapped indoors and lacking sunlight.

Additionally, Koch noted that many early-summer couples might split up in July, triggering further reflection on past connections.

“People who had June flings tend to break up with the person mid-July, which can cause them to think back to previous relationships they had, creating a sense of ‘missing them,’” she said.

Taking Advantage of the ‘July Theory’

While the July Theory can be a positive thing for many daters’ love lives, if handled without care, it can also lead to rash decisions.

“People do tend to be more emotionally impulsive after the summer excitement starts to fade, and begin to think about what they want for their life,” Koch added. “People also begin to think about the holiday season as early as July and might feel a sort of anxiety about entering into the fall months as a single person.”

Rather than jumping to a decision just to make one, try to remain grounded in your pursuit of true love. It’s normal to begin longing for something real, especially during this peak summer month.

“July sits right between the high of summer and the return to routine—making people crave something real,” Koch said. “August is more of a grounding month. It’s the time when kids go back to school, corporations start to plan for the holiday season, and reality starts to set in. It’s also just two months before cuffing season begins, which tends to linger in the back of people’s minds as we approach.”