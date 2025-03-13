the-mars-volta-finally-confirms-new-album-release-sort-of

The rollout of The Mars Volta’s new album has been, for lack of a better term, fuckin weird. However, we seemingly now have official confirmation that it will, in fact, be released next month.

Metal Injection reports that Mars Volta frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala took to Instagram to promote a pre-order of the record, from the Fingerprints Music shop in Long Beach, CA. The release date is listed as April 11th, and this is the first time we’ve gotten anything close to a formal announcement from the band about the new album, Lucro sucio; Los ojos del vacio. Check out the presumed album cover below.

Fingerprints Music also features a description of the album, which reads: “The Mars Volta’s ninth studio album represents a significant milestone for the band, which has been continually reinventing itself for more than 20 years. With Lucro sucio; Los ojos del vacio, they deliver an album that celebrates their roots, allowing them to reconnect with their origins. Fans are invited to embark on a musical journey.”

Notably, Amazon has the album listed for sale as well, so that seems to be the best evidence of its eventual arrival.

The Mars Volta Debuted Their New Album by Playing it IN Full at their first 2025 show

The first anyone seems to have even heard of the new Mars Volta album came last month when the band played it in its entirety during a show in Portland, OR opening for the Deftones. Then, the album seemingly leaked, and Bixler-Zavala reportedly handed off his personal CD copy of it to a food delivery person who was a fan of the band.

While the rest of the band’s fans will likely have to wait another month to hear the new album, those who attend their upcoming shows with Deftones and Fleshwater will get to hear songs from it, or maybe even the whole thing. Check out the full list of tour dates below:

3/4 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

3/5 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

3/6 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

3/8 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

3/9 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

3/12 Austin, TX Moody Center

3/13 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center

3/15 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

3/16 Houston, TX Toyota Center

3/18 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

3/2- Orlando, FL Kia Center

3/22 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena

3/24 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

3/26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

3/28 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

3/29 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

3/31 Chicago, IL United Center

4/1 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

4/3 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

4/4 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

4/6 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

4/8 Boston, MA TD Garden

4/9 Newark, NJ Prudential Center