The Measles Outbreak in Texas Is Getting Worse

The first measles death has been reported in Texas amid the ongoing outbreak throughout the state.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 124 measles cases have been identified within the past month. Of those patients, 18 have been hospitalized; and now, one person has died. The patient’s age and identity have not yet been released.

This outbreak originally began toward the end of January and has since seemed to spiral out of control. The first diagnosed patients were unvaccinated kids in Gaines County, Texas, USA TODAY reported.

“We’re still in free-fall,” Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, told USA TODAY. “[The outbreak] still has a lot of energy and steam behind it. And that energy and steam are all the unvaccinated kids.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), many falsely assume that measles is a harmless disease causing a minor rash and fever. However, it often causes far more serious health complications like pneumonia and encephalitis, sometimes even leading to death.

Furthermore, “Measles is highly contagious. If one person has it, up to 9 out of 10 people nearby will become infected if they are not protected.” The CDC added that the best form of protection against measles is the MMR vaccine, as it “provides long-lasting protection against all strains of measles.”

Due in large part to widespread vaccination, “measles was declared eliminated from the United States in 2000.” However, because it’s common in other parts of the world, it often finds its way back into the U.S., which is why professionals urge individuals to get the vaccine and prevent the spread of the disease.

According to state health officials, this outbreak in Texas is the worst the state has seen in nearly 30 years.