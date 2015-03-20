The Only 12-Second Eclipse Video You Need

This morning’s solar eclipse brought star-watchers out in droves so see the moon’s shadow cast over their neighborhoods, but you can see the whole thing from space in the comfort of your computer chair, thanks to the Eurpean Space Agency. Their sun-watching Proba-2 minisatellite saw the eclipse in all its glory—and not marred by the weather—which you can find in a timelapse released early this morning.

NASA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti captured a gorgeous snapshot of a partial eclipse from the ISS, also released this morning.

Photo by Samantha Cristoforetti, courtesy of NASA

