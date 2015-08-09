Style & Error kicks off with the examination of an outfit that is both an iconic feminist statement and a fraught fashion faux pas: the power suit. On the backs of everyone from Coco Chanel to Hillary Clinton, the women’s suit has evolved from a declaration of liberation to an assertion of dominance. In this episode, our host Rachael Finley, a.k.a. Steak, finds out what women are wearing to feel in-charge today and meets the feminist civil rights attorney who perfectly personifies the power suit: Gloria Allred.