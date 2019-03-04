The Prodigy’s Keith Flint Has Died, Aged 49

Keith Flint has died, aged 49. The musician – well known for being the frontman of iconic British techno band The Prodigy – was found at his home in Dunmow, Essex, on Monday morning according to police reports. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

The band, who were due to tour the US in May, shared a statement via Twitter: “It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.”

In a post on The Prodigy’s Instagram page, the band appeared to confirm that Flint had died by suicide, writing: “The news is true, I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend.”

The Prodigy – one of Britain’s most beloved and well known dance acts – built a name for themselves in the early 1990s, and are largely responsible for pushing rave culture into the mainstream with a string of hits, such as “Firestarter”, “Breathe” and “Smack My Bitch Up”.

Flint in particular was known for his distinctive spiked hair, which would change from slime green to bright pink, energetic performance style and characteristically tireless vocal style. Watch the video for “Firestarter” below.

This story is developing.

