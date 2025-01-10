‘The Roottrees are Dead’ Is a Puzzling Narrative That Made Me an Armchair Detective (Review)

It’s always a thrill to solve a mystery. Even more so when it requires digging for clues to build logical bridges between questions and answers. Games like Return of the Obra Dinn and Her Story, both of which serve as inspiration for The Roottrees are Dead, task players with problem-solving and logical deduction. But with a family tree as expansive as the Roottrees’, it takes more than a simple internet search to reach a conclusion.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

Previously released as a free browser game, Jeremy Johnston’s The Roottrees are Dead was met with mostly positive reviews. Its straightforward, narrative-based gameplay scratches an itch that any amateur sleuth can enjoy. Though the initial release was met with contention over its use of AI-generated art, the re-release promises entirely redrawn, handmade illustrations for all characters and artwork. A much-needed change, frankly, as The Roottrees are Dead regularly tasks players with comparing multiple photos of the same person. Something AI art, despite the ethics surrounding it, doesn’t always get right.

Videos by VICE

Blood is thicker than syrup

The Roottrees are Dead has a simple premise, even if the large family it focuses on is anything but. The prestigious Roottree sisters, along with their mogul parents, are all killed in a mysterious plane crash. The news breaks over a small television set inside your dimly lit apartment. An unknown figure appears at your doorstep, requesting aid in piecing together the family’s notable genealogy to determine the rightful beneficiary of the Roottrees’ immeasurable wealth. With the promise of a more-than-respectable paycheck, you hop on your computer and get to digging. Except there’s no Facebook or shady People Search websites to help. It’s 1998, and you’ve got nothing but an archaic internet to aid your search for the truth.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

The game begins by immediately tossing you into its first mystery — correctly identifying the three Roottree sisters. Based on a photo given by the mysterious visitor, you can deduce who each girl is through basic internet searches on your in-game computer. When you find conclusive evidence, you can jot it down in your notebook for future use. Gathering information through search results and by studying various photos, you amass a collection of clues that lead toward the Roottrees’ generational lineage.

The Roottree family tree is big — like, really big. So much so that each clue surrounding its members often leads to several new rabbit holes. Solving one branch of family history quickly uncovers forgotten surnames, secret lovers, and shady stories buried deep within dusty diaries and photographs. And while some characters get a bit more spotlight than others, it’s entertaining to peel back the secrets and discover the scandals that led the family to where it presently stands.

‘The Roottrees are Dead’ is a mystery you can solve from the comfort of your own home

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

A relatively short game, The Roottrees are Dead is compelling enough to keep your attention throughout its 6-ish hour playtime. Its puzzles are challenging enough to keep you scratching your head but not enough to pull your hair out. And when you’re stuck, a convenient hint button is always available to nudge you in the right direction. For the stay-at-home types, it’s the perfect experience for an amateur gumshoe to get their hands dirty.

Verdict: Recommended

The Roottrees are Dead will be available on January 15, 2025, on PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.