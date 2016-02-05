The VICE Morning Bulletin



Bernie Sanders. Photo via Flickr user Michael Vadon



US News

Clinton and Sanders Turn Angry

In the fiercest Democratic debate yet, Bernie Sanders accused Hillary Clinton of being part of a Wall Street-funded “establishment” controlling the political process. Hillary accused her democratic rival of an “artful smear” and his campaign of “innuendo.” — The Washington Post



Shkreli Calls Congress ‘Imbeciles’

Pharma bro Martin Shkreli refused to answer questions from House Committee lawmakers in a hearing on Thursday, then took to Twitter afterwards to call them all “imbeciles.” His attorney described Shkreli as a “genius” and said “you cannot troll the greatest troll who ever lived.” — Bloomberg



Two New York City Officers Shot

Two New York City police officers have been shot while patrolling a public housing complex in the Bronx. The suspected gunman then allegedly shot and killed himself inside his apartment. Both officers are now in stable condition. — The New York Times

BMX Legend Dave Mirra Found Dead

Professional BMX biker Dave Mirra was found dead in an apparent suicide, at the age of 41. Police officers in North Carolina found the X Games athlete in a parked truck with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. — CBS News







International News

UN: Assange Should Be Freed

A UN legal panel has ruled in favor of Julian Assange, saying the UK and Sweden should end the Wikileaks founder’s “deprivation of liberty.” Prosecutors in Sweden say they still seek extradition, and UK police say he still faces arrest if he leaves the Ecuadorian embassy. — AP

Up to 70,000 Syrians Flee for Turkey

Tens of thousands of Syrian refugees are heading for Turkey to flee heavy fighting near the city of Aleppo. Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said up to 70,000 may be heading to the border, while a monitoring group put the number at 40,000. — BBC News

Terrorism Blacklist Revealed

A confidential database has secretly given major charities, activists, and religious institutions a “terrorism” designation, VICE News revealed. Council on American-Islamic Relations Executive Director Nihad Awad, featured on the blacklist, called it “inaccurate, bigoted garbage.” — VICE News



China Tells North Korea to Cool It

China has told North Korea it does not want to anything to happen that could raise “further tensions” in the region, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. North Korea is believed to be making preparations for a test launch of a long-range rocket. — Reuters



James Franco. Photo via Wikimedia.

Everything Else

Spider Named After Johnny Cash

A new species of black tarantula that lives near Folsom Prison has been named after Johnny Cash. Aphonopelma johnnycashi is among 14 new tarantula species discovered in the US. —National Geographic

James Franco to Direct Movie Based on ‘Zola’s Story’

Franco will direct and produce a movie based on a series of tweets by stripper Aziah “Zola” Wells’ about her road trip across Florida. Zola’s trip, according to her, involved a sex trafficking scheme and the arrest of a Nigerian pimp called Z; it went viral last year when she tweeted her long account of it. — Rolling Stone

Michael Moore Hospitalized with Pneumonia

Filmmaker Michael Moore is in an intensive care unit suffering from pneumonia. In a tweet, Moore explained that preparing his latest movie and all the campaigning in Flint over the water scandal had left him ill. — Detroit Free Press

Florida to Rule on Dead People’s Facebook

Florida has joined a growing list of states considering bills to determine who manages the Facebook accounts of the deceased. The Florida bill would require an agreement in someone’s will to allow another person to take over after death. — Motherboard