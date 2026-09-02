The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Remastered Release Date Explained

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Remastered release date has officially been announced by CD Projekt Red. The critically acclaimed RPG will return in late September with improved visuals, gameplay upgrades, and both of its major expansions included.

When Will The Witcher 3 Remastered Come Out?

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Remastered release date is on September 29, 2026. CD Projekt Red confirmed the date alongside the game’s official announcement trailer, which gave players their first look at the upgraded version of Geralt’s adventure.

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The remaster will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC through GOG, Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Battle.net. According to the official Witcher website, the new remastered edition will feature a variety of visual and gameplay improvements to make it the definitive version of the 2015 RPG.

The Witcher 3 Remastered will also include the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions. Even better, players who currently only own the base game will receive both DLC stories for free.

The Witcher 3 Remastered Release Time

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

At the time of writing, CD Projekt Red has not announced an official release time for The Witcher 3 Remastered. Because it is being distributed as a free patch to most existing owners, the update could go live at a different time than a traditional midnight launch.

However, based on the PS5 launch, The Witcher 3 Remastered could be released on September 28 at 9 PM PT and September 29 at 12 AM ET. For your convenience, we have converted this estimated launch time across several major regions:

The Witcher 3 Remastered Release Times for Every Region

Region Date Estimated Release Time United States (PDT) September 28 9:00 PM United States (MDT) September 28 10:00 PM United States (CDT) September 28 11:00 PM United States / Canada (EDT) September 29 12:00 AM Mexico City (CST) September 28 10:00 PM Lima (PET) September 28 11:00 PM Brazil (BRT) September 29 1:00 AM Reykjavik (UTC) September 29 4:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) September 29 5:00 AM Poland (CEST) September 29 6:00 AM South Africa (SAST) September 29 6:00 AM Turkey (TRT) September 29 7:00 AM United Arab Emirates (GST) September 29 8:00 AM India (IST) September 29 9:30 AM Thailand (ICT) September 29 11:00 AM China (CST) September 29 12:00 PM Japan (JST) September 29 1:00 PM South Korea (KST) September 29 1:00 PM Australia (AEST) September 29 2:00 PM New Zealand (NZDT) September 29 5:00 PM

Keep in mind that every time listed above is currently an estimate and could change. CD Projekt Red may release the remaster simultaneously worldwide, roll it out separately across different storefronts, or publish the patch later on September 29. We will update this article once an official Remastered release time has been confirmed.

Is The Witcher 3 Remastered a Free Upgrade?

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The Witcher 3 Remastered will be a free upgrade for anyone who already owns The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, GOG, or the Epic Games Store. Existing owners will not need to purchase the RPG again to access its visual and gameplay improvements.

Players who own the original Nintendo Switch version will also be able to claim The Witcher 3 Remastered on Nintendo Switch 2 once it launches. However, new players can currently pre-purchase the game separately on Switch 2.

Finally, CD Projekt Red recently confirmed that Witcher 3 Remastered Saves will carry over from your previous versions of the game. Meaning, if you have a save file already from playing the 2015 RPG, it will automatically work with the remastered patch applied.