The Workplace of the Future Knows What You Should Eat for Lunch

Open offices have been progressively losing their ‘cool’ factor over the years, and we were all but ready to let them go until designers Sean Cassidy and Joe Wilson showed up. Their futuristic version of the familiar modern layout? A vertical garden paradise replete with the highest-tech trappings. That’s right—one day during your lunch break, you may very well be able to rappel down a foliage wall and pick off a fresh tomato for your salad.

Cassidy and Wilson’s proposal, Organic Grid+, was the winner of Metropolis Magazine’s Workplace of the Future award, a competition which pit them against contenders who proposed everything from holographic picnic meetings to halo-shaped virtual reality workspaces. The duo’s plans were created with employees’ comfort in mind: “In our minds, workers are the heart of most businesses and should be treated as such,” explained Cassidy to Metropolis Magazine. “If we spend one-third of our lives at work, then we should create a greater cohesive relationship between the employee and the workspace.”

Not only does Organic Grid+ include “sky gardens” that can cool the building naturally, the offices, meeting rooms, walls, and desks would be modular and customizable. In addition, wearable tech items—or “health-conscious plug-ins,” as the duo calls them—would help employees keep track of their health, and would suggest meals to help them stay productive.

The proposed offices would actually be attached onto the sides of buildings. If they’re the workspaces of the future, we’re on board—just as long as the plug-ins don’t block us from enjoying our burgers.

