The Xbox Showcase Just Ended, and It Was Genuinely Amazing

The Xbox Partner Preview Event ended less than 15 minutes ago. I had to write this up because wow. There must be something in the game development water because Sony killed it during their last State of Play, and now Xbox decided to show off!

I’m not going over each and every game, of course. But the first one we saw was the long-awaited final expansion to Alan Wake 2: “The Lake House.” I want it, I need it, and it’s less than a week away from release! After that, I expected shooters, guns, and military dudes, but I got none of that! …Well, there were a few shooters. But what shocked the hell out of me? The variety.

Where was I when Phasmophobia grew up? That was the perfect “watch on YouTube” game, and now that it’s coming to Xbox, I need to play it. It’s gone through many visual upgrades from the last time I saw it. Subnautica 2? Wuchang: Fallen Feathers? A phenomenal mixture of great sequel announcements and new IPs? What is going on?

Xbox’s Partner preview was incredible

Usually, I spend my time during these events with my arms folded. “Meh, look at all these crappy games,” I say. Too many in the same genre, lackluster trailers — the whole nine. But this year, everybody seems dedicated to shutting me up. Remedy announced FBC: Firebreak, a multiplayer co-op shooter that doesn’t look like uninspired filth. I mean, it’s Remedy, but still!

After I finish writing this, I’m immediately looking at the vibe check online. If y’all didn’t like that, then there’s nothing the Xbox and Microsoft will ever be able to do to appease you. Granted, some of them were the requisite hype trailers you know the developers put together exclusively for the showcase. But overall? The Xbox got some heat on it!

Give me Wheel World. Heck, give me all of them. This is one of those rare times where I would like to play each and every game they showed off. It seems like most of them aren’t coming to Game Pass, which is unfortunate. But this time, Microsoft? You won. Ate the room up.