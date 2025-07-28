there-could-be-another-big-xbox-title-coming-to-playstation-soon

We’ve been shocked at the arrival of a couple of big-time Xbox games to the PlayStation. Forza Horizon 5 has seen massive success since its release. And Gears of War is on the way as well. But there could be another well-known franchise on the way if the rumor is to be believed.

Microsoft Flight Simulator could be on the way to PlayStation

Play video

According to NateTheHate, who has been on point with several predictions, Microsoft Flight Simulator will be coming to PlayStation 5. While his Nintendo prediction was a bit iffy on specifics, he states pretty plainly that “It’ll land on PS5.”

Videos by VICE

It'll land on PS5. — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) July 24, 2025

When asked about a potential date, he noted that he’s “been given a 2025 target”. Given that Gears of War is on the way in August, that would be pretty crazy to end up seeing all three of these games coming to Sony consoles in the same year.

Though I’d say it does give some clarity to all those Halo rumors from earlier in the year. Realistically speaking, if we do get it, it wouldn’t be until after this year. Halo coming to PlayStation 5 is a huge deal, and it might even spark some of that old midnight release madness I remember as a teenager. That’s just hope speaking, though.

Only timeline I was ever given was a 2025 target. Maybe closer to the 1yr mark? — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) July 24, 2025

I once said that the Xbox brand should be far more focused on publishing than anything. But I can’t say that I expected them to go down this path. It’s a pretty exciting time for gamers on the other two consoles. And for those on PlayStation who never played a Microsoft Flight Simulator game, it’s a great way to find out that you have no business near the controls of an airplane. I

t’s a pretty good time, though. And once you get the hang of the controls, it’s a great way to kick back and relax. I guess we’ll keep an eye out and wait to see what happens.