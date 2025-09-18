There’s a Partial Solar Eclipse This Weekend—Here’s How To See It

On Sunday, September 21, we are experiencing a partial solar eclipse—one that can be viewed by only 0.2% of the population. Wondering if you’re one of the lucky ones? Here’s everything you should know about this upcoming solar eclipse—and how it will affect you.

What Is a Partial Solar Eclipse?

Solar eclipses of any sort occur on the same day as the full moon, as the moon passes in front of the sun, affecting our view from here on Earth. During a partial solar eclipse, however, the moon only blocks a portion of the sun, often making it look like a small crescent. So, if you notice a chunk of the sun missing (like a massive bite of a cookie), don’t be startled.

According to NASA, “A partial solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, but the sun, moon, and Earth are not perfectly lined up. Only a part of the sun will appear to be covered, giving it a crescent shape. During a total or annular solar eclipse, people outside the area covered by the moon’s inner shadow see a partial solar eclipse.”

Who Can See This Week’s Solar Eclipse?

The upcoming partial solar eclipse will occur on September 21, beginning at around 1:29 p.m. ET (1729 GMT), according to Space.com.

Time and Date reported that only 0.2% of the world’s population will be able to witness even just some of this eclipse. Specifically, those in the South Pacific, parts of eastern Australia, parts of Antarctica, and several of the Pacific islands can get a glimpse of this astronomical event (pending weather, of course).

If you’re one of the lucky 16.6 million people, make sure you wear the right protective glasses when taking a peek at the sun.

As for those who won’t be able to experience the eclipse with their own eyes, you’re likely to still feel it—at last, according to astrologers. Eclipse season is said to stir up necessary chaos, nostalgia, and conflict. If you can make it through this month without ripping your hair out, you’re doing okay.

September’s New Moon

On the same day of the partial solar eclipse, we will be experiencing a new moon—and the start of a new lunar cycle.

According to NASA, “This is the invisible phase of the Moon, with the illuminated side of the Moon facing the Sun and the night side facing Earth. In this phase, the Moon is in the same part of the sky as the Sun and rises and sets with the Sun.”

Because of this, we can’t actually see the moon during this phase. However, it’s obviously still present in the sky, signaling a fresh start. The new moon phase is the first of eight phases of the lunar cycle. According to many cultures and religions, this phase represents a time for renewal and spiritual guidance. Many people use this time to set intentions for the cycle ahead, as well as call in any manifestations they’re seeking. Basically, it’s the perfect opportunity to ground yourself and get serious about your goals and desires.

And with the partial solar eclipse looming over us, it’s more important now than ever to find stability and cultivate peace for yourself.