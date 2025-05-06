These Are the Happiest Cities in the World

Those seeking happiness might want to relocate to Europe. According to the Institute for Quality Life’s 2025 Happy City Index, Copenhagen, Denmark, and Zurich, Switzerland, are the first and second happiest cities in the world, respectively.

“Copenhagen, the vibrant capital of Denmark, is a city that seamlessly blends history, modernity, and sustainability,” the site wrote of its top place finisher.

The site further praised the city’s focus on education, innovation, and civic engagement. It also highlighted its universal health care, commitment to sustainability, and thriving economy.

Asia made the list next, with Singapore coming in at No. 3. The top five was rounded out by Aarhus, Denmark, and Antwerp, Belgium, respectively.

Where the U.S. Falls on the List

To find happiness in North America you have to leave the Top 10. Vancouver, Canada, came in at 11 on the list. The U.S. is even further down, with New York City ranking No. 17.

“New York City, a global icon of finance, culture, and innovation, is a metropolis that never sleeps,” the site wrote of the Big Apple. It further praised NYC’s intellectual and technological successes, commitment to civic engagement, thriving economy, growing focus on sustainability, and vast transportation system.

New York City lost points for its health care and citizens’ low wellbeing. The site called both points “critical concerns” for the city.

The only other U.S. place to be considered a Gold City—No. 1 through 31 on the list—is Minneapolis, Minnesota. It came in at No. 30.

If wanting to at least call a Silver City home, Americans can relocate to San Diego, California (No. 34), Washington D.C. (No. 43), Salt Lake City, Utah (No. 56), Columbus, Ohio (No. 63), Los Angeles, California (No. 70), Seattle, Washington (No. 80), San Antonio, Texas (No. 89), or Nashville, Tennessee (No. 98).

The last place to make the Happy City Index is Pula, Croatia, which came in at No. 200.

How the Happiest Cities Are Determined

The Institute for Quality Life works to “recognize a group of cities committed to cultivating and growing happiness.” Those places, the site explained, focus on “education, inclusive policies, the economy, mobility, environmental protection, access to green areas, and innovation.”

The institute looks at 82 indicators in six areas when determining its rankings: citizens, governance, environment, economy, health, and mobility.

The institute said that it periodically reviews its rankings. It does so “especially with regard to the quality of public services provided and the application of place-based knowledge in response to new challenges that arise.”