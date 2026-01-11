These Countries Have the Most Narcissists, According to a Global Study

A massive new study from the University of Michigan set out to answer a question humanity has been asking since we first caught a glimpse of that sexy beast staring back at us in the mirror: who is the most full of themselves of them all?

Publishing their findings in Self and Identity, the researchers combed through data from more than 45,000 people across 53 countries. They found that narcissism—defined as an excessive need for admiration and an inflated self-image—varies significantly across cultures, age groups, and genders.

Videos by VICE

Men consistently scored higher than women, and younger adults outpaced older ones almost everywhere, suggesting that thinking you’re God’s gift to the world before life cruelly rips your looks and vitality from you is a universal experience.

Global Study Finds Narcissism Varies by Culture and Age

The study didn’t diagnose narcissistic personality disorder. It measured everyday narcissistic traits and spread them out on a spectrum. A healthy amount of self-regard is normal, psychologists note. Problems crop up when self-love becomes a defense mechanism against insecurity and disappointment.

Participants were asked to rank their perceived social status and to respond to statements such as “I want my rivals to fail” and “I manage to be the center of attention with my outstanding contributions.” From there, patterns emerged that muddied some long-held assumptions.

Germany, Iraq, China, Nepal, and South Korea topped the list for overall narcissism, while Serbia, Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands, and Denmark landed at the bottom. The United States came in at a relatively modest 16th place, which I understand will make some people immediately write this whole thing off as bulls—t.

But just because the loudest, most ever-present people in our media are clearly narcissistic egomaniac lunatics, doesn’t mean most Americans are, too.

Higher-GDP countries tended to show higher narcissism levels. But the real curveball was collectivist countries. Contrary to the idea that group-oriented societies suppress the ego, many of them showed high levels of narcissistic admiration.

The researchers theorize that in these cultures, standing out can be framed as bringing some much-needed liveliness and a dash of individuality to the hegemony, and narcissistic traits can help people navigate the stricter social structures.

Younger people were more narcissistic regardless of culture. As one researcher put it, being young nearly everywhere involves focusing on yourself and assuming you’re better than you are until life so thoroughly kicks your a— that you wouldn’t dare think you’re better than anyone else ever again.