These Origami Cranes are Dancing Thanks to Magnets

A designer has found a highly entertaining new use for the traditional art of folding paper cranes: strapping magnets to their feet and making them perform synchronized dance routines. In Ugoita T.’s new video DANCING PAPER, he controls the tiny birds’ grooves with programmable electromagnets that make a routine so animated, it looks like he’s using stop-motion. After one collapses at the end it’s hard to believe they’re not actually living things.

Watch the making-of on the designer’s Nicovideo page.

Check out more of Ugoita T.’s inventions, inclusing an RC NES and an 8-bit harmonica, on YouTube.

