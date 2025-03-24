This Couple Faked a Proposal to Get Free Drinks

Have you ever faked your birthday at a restaurant to get some free dessert? Well, this couple just one-upped that move by faking an entire engagement.

A woman named Jaela Bumpas shared a video taken by a bystander of her husband fake-proposing to her at a restaurant while other diners watched in misplaced awe.

Videos by VICE

“My husband fake proposed to get us free drinks last night,” she captioned the post, including a laughing emoji.

You can watch the video on X, but basically, it features Bumpas’s husband kneeling in front of her while she sits at a table appearing shocked. Grinning ear to ear, Bumpas seemingly says yes before embracing her “fiance.” The two even get up and spin around in each other’s arms, kissing for all to see.

Couple Fakes Engagement for Free Drinks

Both Bumpas and her already husband were dressed up for the occasion, so it really did seem like a genuine proposal.

Other diners shared their excitement, smiling and clapping for them. Of course, no one realized the entire thing was a joke until Bumpas posted the footage on X.

“Lmaooo I love when people with the same sense of humor date,” one person wrote under the video.

“It’s the swing around in his arms why y’all playing lmaooo,” another wrote with a bunch of laughing emojis.

However, some people were not so impressed by the prank, pointing out the implications of the situation.

“You steal from the restaurant you were at, you’re proud enough of doing so to post it on X, and 347,000 people liked the post,” one individual wrote. “Sad commentary on a lot of levels.”

“I consider that theft,” someone else weighed in.

Another went as far as to say: “People like this will ruin sweet gestures like this for all of the genuine people.”

Regardless of the feedback she received, Bumpas didn’t seem bothered by the criticism.