This Dessert Was Made for People Who Hate Decisions

Chocolate brownie or vanilla cheesecake?

Come on, there’s a dessert-crazed maniac with an icing gun to your head and he’s making you choose between the two. What’s it gonna be? Gooey-on-the-inside-crunchy-on-the-outside chocolate baked good or decadent cheesecake with a base of butter-doused crumbs?

You can’t choose. It’s impossible—like choosing a favourite child or One Direction member.

Luckily, with the chocolate brownie cheesecake, your sweet tooth need never choose again.

This decision-solving dessert is the creation of Tatiana Lebotti of Le Stand, a tiny Parisian cafe that stole Action Bronson’s heart (and stomach) when he visited the City of Lights earlier this year. With a traditional brownie mix of melted dark chocolate—plus cream cheese and crème fraîche—the brownie cheesecake is the stuff sugar comedowns are made of.

Sometimes, you really can have your cheesecake and eat your brownie too.