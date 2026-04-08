This Hiker Was Stung by Bees Over 100 Times. Here’s What That Does to Your Body.

A hiker in north Phoenix was airlifted to safety after being stung more than 100 times by bees. The attack was so severe that he was physically unable to walk off the mountain.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the incident happened near the summit of Lookout Mountain Preserve late Saturday morning. When rescue crews arrived, the guy was physically unable to descend under his own power. Emergency teams from Phoenix and Glendale had to coordinate a helicopter to lift him to safety before transferring him to an ambulance at the trailhead, so he could be rushed to a hospital while in critical condition.

Videos by VICE

Since the late 1990s, Arizona has had a notoriously aggressive bee population, particularly Africanized bees. These are particularly aggressive, unrelenting bees that swarm, coordinate, and keep stinging. You’ll start off getting pestered by one or two, which quickly turns into a full-on cloud of bees attacking you with righteous fury.

This Hiker Took 100-Plus Bee Stings. Here’s What That Can Do to a Person.

With that volume of stings, you don’t just worry about allergic reactions anymore. In high concentrations, bee venom becomes systemically toxic. It can break down muscle tissue, stress the kidneys, and push the body into shock. In other words, pretty much exactly what this poor hiker was going through, having been stung to the point where he was essentially exhibiting signs closer to poisoning than an average bee sting.

Officials say the increased bee activity could be due to warmer seasonal conditions, which have extended foraging and defensive behavior. If you’re in Arizona and don’t want to get stung to oblivion, experts suggest avoiding wearing any scented products and wearing light-colored clothing. Also, it’s kind of a no-brainer, but stay away from any hives. If you do all that and you’re still being chased by a swarm, run.

Run and protect your face. Just keep running as quickly as possible.