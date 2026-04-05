This Is the Age Your Happiness Will Hit a Low Point (and What to Do About It)

Nobody expects to wake up one day and realize their life stopped feeling like their life.

You can have the job, the relationship, the routine, the version of life you thought you were building toward, and still wake up one day feeling like something underneath it has dropped out. Not in some huge, obvious way. More like a slow realization that what used to carry you no longer does.

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There’s actual research behind that feeling. Economists David Blanchflower and Andrew Oswald analyzed data across dozens of countries and found that happiness tends to follow a U-shaped curve, with its lowest point hitting somewhere in midlife. For many people, that dip falls in their early to mid-40s.

That doesn’t mean you’re doing life wrong. It means you’ve reached the part where the old promises stop holding up.

When you’re younger, it’s easy to believe everything meaningful is still ahead. Get the job, find the person, build something stable, and then you’ll feel settled. By the time you’ve done some of that, the future stops feeling like a clean slate and starts looking more like a long stretch of maintenance. That shift can hit harder than expected.

So what do you actually do when you’re there?

4 Tips for Making It Through Your Happiness Low Point

First, stop trying to power through it like it’s a productivity issue. A low point like this isn’t usually about needing better habits or a tighter schedule. It’s more existential than that. Psychologist James Hollis calls this period the “middle passage,” a time when the beliefs that once gave your life structure start to lose their grip. The problem is you don’t have a replacement yet. That gap can feel unsettling, but it’s also the whole point.

Next, take a hard look at the expectations you’ve been carrying. So much dissatisfaction at this stage comes from comparing your current life to the version you assumed you’d have by now. That gap between expectation and reality can be brutal, especially if you did most of what you were supposed to do. Money, status, and milestones can only carry so much emotional weight before they stop doing the job.

Then let go of the idea that everything you do needs to lead somewhere. Philosopher Kieran Setiya writes about hitting this wall in his mid-30s, despite having a successful career and stable life. What helped wasn’t another achievement. It was moving toward activities that didn’t have an end goal. Walking without a destination, spending time with people without a plan, paying attention to things without trying to turn them into progress.

That sounds simple, but it goes against how most people are wired to think about success.

Finally, shrink the timeline. When everything feels off, zooming out can make it worse. You don’t need a ten-year plan while you’re at a low point. You need something that feels manageable today. One conversation that doesn’t feel forced. One hour where you’re not trying to optimize your life. One decision that isn’t based on who you thought you’d be by now.

Low points have a way of making everything feel permanent. In reality, nothing is.

What they are, more often than not, is a transition where the old version of your life stops fitting and the next one hasn’t fully taken shape yet. It’s uncomfortable and disorienting, but it also means something is shifting, even if you don’t have a clear story for it yet. And honestly, you don’t need one right now.