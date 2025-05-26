This Is the Worst Baby Name Ever, According to Labor Nurses

In a world where babies are being named Se7en Simba and Elae (pronounced L.A.), it takes a lot for a name to genuinely horrify seasoned delivery room staff. But one name recently managed to do exactly that.

A Reddit user from Germany shared what labor and delivery nurses at their local hospital had unanimously dubbed the worst baby name they’d ever seen: Richie Rich Putin.

Videos by VICE

Yes, that Richie Rich. And that Putin.

A bizarre mash-up of the fictional 1980s cartoon billionaire and the Russian president, the name has been burned into the memories of hospital workers—and apparently, the Reddit user as well. “Just felt like I had to share that while lying awake thinking about my soon-to-be-born child’s name,” the commenter wrote. The post quickly blew up, and social media wasted no time collectively cringing.

“Do parents really hate their child that much?” asked one commenter. “Or do they think it’s funny and don’t think it through for the kid’s future?”

“That poor child,” another wrote. “Can you imagine all the oligarch bootlicking that must go on in its home?”

Labor Nurses Say This Is the Worst Baby Name Ever

Germany is typically known for having strict name laws that reject monikers likely to cause embarrassment or harm, but somehow this one slipped through. “I used to think the name laws are more strict here than in other countries,” the original poster added. “But apparently not.”

Unfortunately, Richie Rich Putin isn’t an outlier anymore. Unusual and eyebrow-raising baby names have gone viral in recent years—from Disney-inspired picks to geographic guesses. In the UK, one mom went viral for naming her daughter Elae, insisting it’s just basic English. “I didn’t know people wouldn’t be able to understand,” she said in a now-infamous video.

Some names have been deemed so questionable by various countries that they’ve been outright banned. These include Sex Fruit (New Zealand), Robocop (Mexico), Monkey (Denmark), Cyanide (UK), and Talula Does the Hula From Hawaii (also New Zealand). Germany once banned Osama bin Laden, and Portugal drew the line at Thor.

But somehow, Richie Rich Putin made it past the paperwork.

Roll call is going to be brutal, but let’s spare a thought for the hospital staff who had to say it out loud with a straight face. One nurse summed it up: “It keeps me up at night.”