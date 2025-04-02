This Man Drinks His Pee for Health, Doctors Say Please Don’t Do That

Of all the wild “health” trends on the internet, this one is by far the strangest: drinking your own urine.

That’s right—Troy Casey, former model and the author of Rippedat50: A Journey to Self Love, admitted to drinking his pee for alleged health benefits.

Videos by VICE

“I think it teaches your insides a little bit more about yourself,” he told The Post. “Urine has stem cells, amino acids, and antibodies. It’s the hair of the dog, a direct biofeedback loop. You know what’s wrong with you as soon as you drink your morning pee.”

This Man Drinks His Pee for Supposed Health Benefits

Apparently, there’s an actual name for this practice: urine therapy. And according to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, it’s not good for you. Who would’ve guessed?

Additionally, a report in the Journal of Urology stated that “much of what we have heard about the use of urine therapy has no medical basis, and is [a] folk remedy that can actually worsen the injury.”

Not to mention, Dr. Michael Aziz, board-certified Internal Medicine physician and author of the Ageless Revolution, told The Post that drinking urine can both dehydrate and contaminate you with severe infections.

“Urine is mostly water and salt, which dehydrates you. Your kidneys are trying to get rid of the toxins, and if you drink urine, you’re putting the toxins back into the body,” he told The Post. “When people have a UTI, most of the infection in the urine is E. coli. People can get seriously sick from drinking urine.”

However, Casey—who goes by Certified Health Nut—still pursues this…interesting…habit, despite the potential health risks.

Play video

“It takes a Jedi mind trick to get over your conditioning, your industrial age school system, your propaganda, programming, etc.,” he says of people’s resistance to drinking their own urine. “However, this is an ancient practice from the yogis, 5,000 years old.”