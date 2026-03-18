This Mercury Retrograde Has Been One of the Most Chaotic Ever. Here’s When It Ends.

Mercury retrograde finally has an end date, which at this point, feels like the only decent news anybody’s gotten from the cosmos in weeks.

On March 20, Mercury stations direct in Pisces, wrapping a retrograde that began in late February and has made everyday communication harder to trust while dragging confusion and poorly timed reappearances right back into the picture.

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Part of the misery comes down to where it happened. Mercury rules communication, travel, media, tech, and commerce, all the little systems that keep daily life moving. Pisces, meanwhile, is intuitive, dreamy, imaginative, and not exactly known for thinking things through. Put Mercury there in retrograde, and you get missed signals, cloudy thinking, sentimental backsliding, and way too many crossed wires. That’s why this one has felt harder than the average retrograde.

The Worst Mercury Retrograde in Recent Memory Is Almost Over

That doesn’t mean life snaps back into working order the minute Mercury goes direct. The post-retrograde shadow hangs on until April 9, so the cleanup phase is still very much on the table. CHANI notes that Mercury leaves its post-retrograde shadow on April 9, which means this cycle loosens its grip before it fully lets go. Things start moving again, but the residue hangs around a bit longer.

Astrologer and spiritual advisor Latha Jay told the New York Post, “During this retrograde, discernment is everything,” then added, “Ask yourself, am I seeing clearly, or am I projecting what I want to see or what I wish was true?” Certified counselor and astrologer Letao Wang told the Post that making major decisions during this cycle is like trying to “read a map underwater.” That pretty much covers it.

Still, direct is direct, and that counts for something. March 20 also brings the spring equinox and the start of Aries season, which adds some forward motion to a period that has dragged like a wet blanket. You still might need to reread the email, double-check the flight, and leave the ex on read, but the psychic static starts thinning out here. Enjoy the opening while it lasts. The next Mercury retrograde begins June 29, with another round of revisiting, rehashing, and regrettable outreach waiting in the wings.