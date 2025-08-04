This Mom Lost All Interest in Sex, Then Learned the Scary Reason Why

There was a time when Leanne Jones, 42, couldn’t get enough sex. The South Wales mom said she used to spend hours in bed with her partner, Adam. “I went from being very highly sex driven to feeling like Grandpa Joe from ‘Willy Wonka,’” she told Jam Press, reported via New York Post. Then everything changed.

Jones suddenly lost interest in sex. She couldn’t get aroused, couldn’t climax, and couldn’t explain why. “My partner took it personally at first, as many would, and thought I didn’t love him anymore,” she said. “No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t get back my once horny self.”

Videos by VICE

At first, she chalked it up to stress. But then came the fatigue. The hearing loss. The gnawing sense that something bigger was wrong. An MRI confirmed it: Jones had Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and a functional neurological disorder—two diagnoses that mess with how the brain talks to the body, especially in bed.

‘Horny’ Mom Loses All Interest in Sex, Then Learns the Real Reason Why

“Because of the nerve damage to the brain and spine, the signals needed for arousal, sensation, and orgasm are no longer there,” Jones explained. “It creates a disconnect.” That means, for her, sex now involves low desire, poor sensation, and sometimes pain.

Even with answers, the emotional toll was real. “There have been many times my partner could’ve walked away,” she said, “but he says we are a team.” When the couple spoke openly to her MS neurologist about the changes in their sex life, something clicked. “He understood that it’s not him, it’s my brain.”

Now, Jones is using her platform to speak up. She shares her story on TikTok to help other people facing the same diagnosis. “A few men messaged to thank me for discussing it, as they’d lost partners over it,” she said. “It’s such a debilitating and lonely life.”

Sex and chronic illness aren’t exactly dinner table conversation, but Jones is trying to change that. She still struggles with mobility, speech, and vision issues, but refuses to let MS define her. “Even though it feels like a prison sentence, it’s not,” she said. “You’ve got to work with it, not against it, as there’s so much to live for.”

Sex faded. Her sense of self didn’t. She’s still finding new ways to connect—with herself and with the people who stuck around.