This Vibrator Syncs With Your Smart Watch

​Brian and Suki Dunham probably aren’t what you picture when you imagine the owners of a high tech sex toy company. The couple met in business school, were college sweethearts, and have been married for 27 years. They live in New Hampshire with their two children and their goldendoodle. And today they’re unveiling a vibrator that will integrate with biometric information collected through smart watches, syncing the wearer’s heart rate to the toy’s vibrations.

I met Brian and Suki at a hotel bar on the Las Vegas strip where the jovial couple excitedly told me about their latest innovation, passing me the slender vibe and firing it up in my hands as if it were any other gadget you’d find on the showroom floor.

“We want to represent ourselves as consumer electronics because that’s what we are, we just happen to be intimate consumer electronics,” Suki told me.

Their company, OhMiBod, has always had a tech focus. Their first product launch nine years ago was a vibrator that plugged into an iPod and buzzed along to the beat of the music. From there they’ve introduced wireless devices, ​Bluetooth-enabled toys, wifi capabilities—so partners can use the toys over long distances via the internet—and now their biometric-syncing vibes.

Brian tapped the application on his smartwatch to show me how it worked as it purred away in the palm of my hand. Along with syncing to the watch-wearer’s heartbeat (yours or your partner’s), the vibrator can be controlled through finger taps, voice, and music, all via the watch. OhMiBod aims to have the release of the new toy align with the launch of the hotly-anticipated Apple Watch later th​is year.

It’s a creative idea that takes advantage of the latest advancement in technology and applies it in a meaningful way to their product: in short, everything CES aims to attract. But for one reason or another, OhMiBod stands alone as the only sex toy purveyors at the show this year.

It could be the idea that cold, hard technology and intimate moments don’t mesh, but the Dunhams beg to differ.

“People want to stay connected. We have our digital devices, so why not use them to enable those connections because in a lot of ways they’ve created barriers. You’re cuddled up with your phone at night instead of your partner,” Suki said. “The idea is to use that device to recreate that connection.”

Brian also pointed out that the tech industry is constantly striving to look to the future and the next generation of lovers won’t find technology to be so intrusive, but rather integral to their romantic lives.

“When I was growing up, my first intimate moment might have been holding hands with a girlfriend in a movie theater. But teenagers these days, their first intimate moment might be a Snapchat or a naughty Skype session,” he said.

“Their first intimate moment might be virtual instead of physical. A lot of people are fearful of that, but we tend to embrace technology and move it forward and accept it.”

Each year, the couple pushes themselves to come up with a new innovation to keep their company competitive. Before we parted, they mused about where the future might take their products, maybe someday integrating brain-sensing technology. But they stressed that any techie advancements they pursue have to make sense for their product. After all, it isn’t really just any consumer electronic.

“At the end of the day, it’s about pleasure. We don’t want to frustrate anybody,” Suki said. “That’s it. It has to be easy.”