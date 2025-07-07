This VTuber Ran With Her Horse in ‘Umamusume’, and It’s Utterly Adorable

I can’t escape the anime horses. They are everywhere. Every single time I open Twitter, every notification that goes off on Discord, every YouTube Short, it’s more Umamusume: Pretty Derby. I now know more about the real-life horses these anime women are based on than I ever could have imagined in my life. I’m not complaining, mind you. Umamusume is incredibly entertaining. I just can’t believe I’m spending the first half of July becoming a horse girl by proxy.

In all seriousness, Umamusume has taken over VTubing, and for an obvious reason: VTuber fans love watching cute girls do cute things, so naturally they’d love watching cute horse girls do cute horse things. Like race each other for victory. As a result, every VTuber has gotten a bit of horse girl fever, and every VTuber I watch is obsessed with Umamusume. Whether it’s Nyanners streaming the game, Dr.NOVA(e) becoming Gold Ship in VRChat, or Pipkin Pippa drinking Umamusume sake (“chat, this is bona fide horse girl sweat”), the horses have clomped into my timeline like Peter’s horse walking into the dining room.

But my favorite Umamusume clip so far is probably the most precious. That’s right, a VTuber ran with her horse as she raced, offering “moral support” during the competition. Impractically so, but that’s neither here nor there.

‘Run with the horses?’ she says, before running the wrong way

Remember Phase Connect Invader Clio Aite, the former history professor I wrote about last week? The Medievalist who became a VTuber, and now has a dakimakura for sale? She ran with everyone’s favorite anime horse girls on her Umamusume stream over the weekend. Or rather, her model did.

Aite played Umamusume: Pretty Derby for nearly 10 hours on Sunday, and clipper jiaozi just so happened to capture Aite joining her horse for the races. Piloting her 3D model in VTuber software Warudo, Clio Aite used a running animation that appeared less-than-suitable for horse racing, trotting along with her hands raised daintily to her chest. Also, she regularly ran in the wrong direction, technically running into her very own anime horse waifu. Eventually, Aite got the hang of things, regularly correcting her model to run in the same direction as the horse girls. She even shrank her model so she could join in on the race, cheering on her horse Symboli Rudolf.

Don’t take my word for it. Catch the clip below, or watch jiaozi’s edit of Aite’s stream on YouTube. For the record, VTuber Twitter has quickly fallen in love with Clio Aite’s run alongside Rudolph. As of this article’s publication, the clip has over 860 likes and more than 120 bookmarks.

Aite just debuted her 3D model earlier this month, coinciding with her birthday. The fact she’s clearly still getting used to her model makes her run alongside Rudolph all the more adorable. It just goes to show that scuff isn’t a bad thing if a VTuber knows how to make it entertaining. Follow Clio Aite on YouTube and Twitch if you haven’t already. Hopefully, we’ll get a horse-themed history lecture from everyone’s favorite VTuber historian sooner rather than later.