This VTuber Used To Be a History Professor. Now, She Has an Anime Body Pillow (And I Want It)

These days, it feels like every VTuber is embracing the anime body pillow. Also known as a dakimakura, VShojo’s Ironmouse and Haruka Karibu both have dakis with Cuddly Octopus. So does Hades with Mythos. VTuber Yoclesh illustrated a body pillow for Bao the Whale via V-Oshi. You can even purchase a Sinder dakimakura if you’re still so inclined.

Ever since I snagged a Makima body pillow at a friend’s Secret Santa party back in 2023, I’ve fallen in love with dakis. Now I’m looking for a second cover. And while I’m still weighing my options, this VTuber’s brand new body pillow has just caught my eye. So, if you go weak at the knees for history buffs who are also anime girls, you might want to keep reading. Doubly so if you’re a Phase Connect fan.

Videos by VICE

Medievalist professor turned VTuber? Yes, please

That’s right. Phase has opened pre-orders for VTuber Clio Aite’s dakimakura, celebrating her July 2nd birthday.

Clio Aite is one of Phase’s newest talents, joining the Canadian agency with May 2025’s Phase Invaders Quest lineup. Quest has been quite a successful run for Phase, for the record; Aite shared her Phase debut with Eepy Sleepy and MariMari, with all three Invaders increasingly making a name for themselves across the English VTubing space.

For the uninitiated, Aite debuted as an independent Twitch streamer back in August 2022. Her VTuber model takes on a more refined air, looking almost like a librarian or archivist in a JRPG. This is for a reason: Aite used to work as a history professor outside of VTubing, specializing as a Medievalist. Her passion for history and her background in academia are core parts of her appeal, as Aite freely and eagerly shares her history knowledge with her fans. Unsurprisingly, she also adores historical strategy games like Europa Universalis 4.

Play video

While Aite does not teach anymore, it certainly played a fundamental role in her path to Phase. As she writes on her Twitch page, the Phase Invader became a VTuber after her students encouraged her to become a streamer. Her online classes were so well-liked, she ultimately decided to become a VTuber.

“My students mentioned that my online classes were entertaining, and that I should perhaps look into streaming,” she writes on her Twitch. “VTubing was the perfect opportunity to stream whilst maintaining some privacy!”

Yesterday, I reported on the rise of the VTubing professional, something Aite represents well. She’s hosted numerous history lectures as a VTuber, yet her 3D debut stream gained plenty of viral attention due to certain “sussy” accidents. Aite is the perfect example of VTubing’s educational potential: Teaching to an audience in a way that resonates with them, not the guardrails academia demands. No better example exists than the anime body pillow I’m now heavily considering purchasing.

Happy Birthday, Clio Aite! Here is your official anime body pillow

Screenshot: Phase Connect

I was a huge teacher’s pet in college. I raised my hand in lectures all the time, constantly put my best foot forward for all my assignments, and even created video projects just to impress my lecturers. It was so bad, I would regularly go to my professors’ office hours just to chat about class. Academia was my first true love; I nearly went to grad school just to keep studying literature. In the end, however, journalism called my name. So, now I write about VTubers for a living, then order Taco Bell, lie in bed, and watch “Family Guy Funniest Moments Pt. 4″ until I fall asleep. Not a big shocker, in other words, that my two favorite Phase Connect VTubers are Pipkin Pippa and Clio Aite.

Does it surprise you that I’m heavily considering dropping $90 to swap out my Makima daki with a Clio Aite one? Available for pre-order and sold directly from Phase Connect, Aite’s dakimakura is a two-way tricot blend body pillow cover illustrated by baek_hyang. Pre-orders are live until August 7th, after which your Aite daki will go out sometime in Q4 later this year.

As for the body pillow itself, the design looks great. The front shows Aite lounging with a book, revealing stockings in a suggestive but refined pose. Meanwhile, the back maintains her professional demeanor while hinting at a panties flash. And yes, she isn’t wearing shoes. The dogs are out. Overall, if you’ve never bought a dakimakura before, Phase’s official Clio offering is a really good starter pick. It’s tasteful with just a bit of sus, yet relatively safe to keep out in your bedroom. Granted, I recommend hiding your VTuber body pillow on Zoom calls, for obvious reasons.

🎂 [Birthday Merch Pre-Order] 🎂



Happy Birthday Clio! History may be written by many, but today it pens a chapter in her honor.📖



Celebrate your favorite scholar with a collection steeped in intellect and elegance, perfectly suited for any personal library.



🛏️ Dakimakura

🎈… pic.twitter.com/DHvfl12FL9 — Phase Connect Official Shop (@phase_shop) July 2, 2025

While Clio Aite’s dakimakura costs $90 as a standalone purchase, you can also snag it as part of a Clio Aite birthday bundle, which includes a mug, keychain, and even a voice pack from Aite. Although the bundle’s full cost is $170, Phase offers it for just $155. Not bad if you’re a superfan for everyone’s favorite professor-turned-VTuber.

Grab Clio Aite’s body pillow via Phase Connect’s official store. Either as a standalone offering or part of the full birthday merchandise bundle. Oh, and happy birthday, Clio Aite. Here’s hoping your birthday week has been swell, your daki pre-orders have been immense, and the love you have would make Geoffrey Chaucer’s Miller blush.