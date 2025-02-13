This Yogurt Brand Will Give You $1,000 to Block Your Toxic Ex

Many of us hold some resentment towards ex-lovers, especially those who’ve done us dirty or caused immense emotional pain. Thankfully, there are some harmless ways to channel that anger and disappointment. A little pettiness never hurt anyone—at least not as bad as your ex’s betrayal.

We’ve already talked about feeding your ex’s heart to a wildcat, but what about something a little more…financially fulfilling?

Stonyfield Organic has you covered.

This Valentine’s Day, the yogurt company is staying on brand by offering to pay lucky winners $1,000 to block their toxic exes on social media. That’s right, the yogurt brand is firmly opposed to toxic ingredients in your life—including people.

“At Stonyfield, we are obsessively organic and passionate about removing toxins from our consumers’ lives. But toxins don’t just lurk in pesticides; they can be apparent in relationships, too,” Chris Malnar, Vice President of Marketing at Stonyfield Organic, said in a press release. “Through the Toxic Ex Challenge, we hope to bring attention to a variety of ways people can detox their lives, from their social circles to the food they eat.”

Eliminating toxins, both from your life and your food, makes room for better choices. You can’t embrace a new, healthier relationship if you’re still indulging in a toxic one.

Now, I know most of us would block our toxic exes just for our own peace of mind, but $1,000 is even more of an incentive—especially during the season of love. We don’t need any dead weight holding us back.

“Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate loved ones and for some, an opportunity to look for new love. But it’s hard to make room for a new special someone when a previous relationship is still taking up space on one’s social media feed and mind,” Stonyfield Organic said on its website.

To participate in this challenge and enter to win $1,000, enter your details here.