Three DC Superhero Bundles Return to Fortnite Today

Fortnite Chapter 7, Season 1 is well underway and the game’s Item Shop has been rotating in and out a ton of popular collabs since the Pacific Break content arrived. While Kizuna AI and Adventure Time are still dominating the top of the shop, some popular DC superheroes just quietly made their return, as well.

All DC Superheroes in the Fortnite Item SHop This week

Monday’s Fortnite Item Shop refresh just brought back three of the Teen Titans to the game. This return to the item shop offers fans of DC Comics the chance to score Beast Boy, Cyborg, or Starfire if they haven’t picked them up already.

Although there is no group bundle, each of the characters does have their own bundle offering the skin and some related items together for a slightly discounted price.

The three Teen Titans bundles are only in the shop for two days, so interested players need to act quickly. All of these items are scheduled to rotate out of the shop on January 21, 2026 at 7:00 PM ET.

Beast Boy Bundle Price and Details

Although the Beast Boy bundle is the most expensive of the group, it does include a very popular built-in emote that allows players to transform from Beast Boy’s human form to gorilla form mid-match.

Buying the Beast Boy bundle saves shoppers about 600 V-bucks compared to buying the skin and pickaxe separately.

Beast Boy Bundle (2,000 V-bucks):

Beast Boy skin (includes LEGO style and built-in GO APE emote and transformation) – 1,800 V-bucks

(includes LEGO style and built-in GO APE emote and transformation) – 1,800 V-bucks GO APE emote – Built-in, not available separate from the Beast Boy skin

– Built-in, not available separate from the Beast Boy skin Couch Titan back bling – Not available separately

– Not available separately BB’s Beast Bat pickaxe – 800 V-bucks

Cyborg Bundle Price and Details

Cyborg bundle (1,700 V-bucks):

Cyborg skin (LEGO style included) – 1,500 V-bucks

(LEGO style included) – 1,500 V-bucks Cy’s Booster Pack back bling – 300 V-bucks

– 300 V-bucks Booyah! emote – 300 V-bucks

Starfire Bundle Price and Details

The Starfire bundle isn’t as expensive as Beast Boy’s but it does cost a hundred V-bucks more than Cyborg’s thanks to a few extra items.

Starfire bundle (1,800 V-bucks):

Starfire skin (LEGO style included) – 1,500 V-bucks

(LEGO style included) – 1,500 V-bucks Syl’Khee back bling – Not available separately

– Not available separately Starbolt pickaxe – 800 V-bucks

– 800 V-bucks Starfire’s Flourish emote – 300 V-bucks

– 300 V-bucks Starfire Flies loading screen – Not available separately

At the moment, those are all of the DC superheroes available in the Fortnite Item Shop. As this part of the Teen Titans squad rotates out of the shop on Wednesday, it will be interesting to see if any other heroes make an appearance to take their place.

Players are still anticipating other rumored collabs like Space Jam, Regular Show and The Office, so it will be exciting to see what Fortnite has in store next for its fans.

Fortnite is available now on PC, consoles, and select mobile devices. The Teen Titans characters are available in the item shop until January 21, 2026 at 7:00 PM ET.