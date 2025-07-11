Three Epic Meteor Showers Are Coming in July. Here’s How to See Them.

If your summer plans include staring into the sky and feeling small in the best possible way, you’re in luck. Three major meteor showers are about to kick off, with peak viewing stretching from mid-July through early August. And all you need is a clear sky, a bit of patience, and something comfortable to lie on.

First up are the Alpha Capricornids. They’re already active and will peak around July 29 to 30. You won’t see a huge number of meteors, maybe five an hour, but the ones that show up are worth the wait. They’re slow, bright, and tend to stand out, even if you’re watching from a place with some light pollution. These meteors come from a comet called 169/NEAT, which swings by the Sun every few years. This time around, the crescent moon will be dim enough to give you a clear view. You won’t need to pull an all-nighter either—things get good around 10 p.m..

Around the same time, the Southern Delta Aquariids will also be hitting their peak. These are more active, offering 20 to 25 meteors per hour, though they don’t usually come with long, dramatic trails. Still, the conditions are unusually good this year, and there’s a chance they could over-deliver. In both 1977 and 2003, this shower put on unexpected shows that caught even seasoned sky-watchers off guard. Best viewing is from midnight to dawn, when Aquarius climbs high in the sky.

The Perseids start picking up around July 17, with their big peak coming August 12 to 13. They’re easily the most famous of the bunch, mostly because they show up in big numbers, move fast, and occasionally drop a fireball that makes everyone gasp and point. They come from Comet Swift-Tuttle, and their radiant lies near the constellations Perseus and Cassiopeia. While a waxing gibbous moon may make things trickier this year, the Perseids tend to put on a strong enough show to punch through a bit of moonlight.

Why Do Meteor Showers Happen?

Meteor showers happen when Earth plows through clouds of debris left behind by comets. Those particles hit our atmosphere and burn up, creating brief flashes of light. No telescope required.

Apps like Star Walk can help track the right constellations, but you really don’t need anything fancy to enjoy them. Just find a dark spot, bring something padded to lie on, and give your eyes a half hour to adjust. And don’t be surprised if one of them leaves you wondering, “What is this all for?”. That’s part of it.