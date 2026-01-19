Three Titles Coming to Xbox Game Pass in February 2026 (and Seven That Are Leaving)

Gamers are still a few weeks away from seeing everything that is arriving on Game Pass this month, but with a few titles confirmed, it’s time to take a sneak peek ahead at what changes are coming to Xbox Game Pass in February 2026, as well.

Every early Confirmed February 2026 Xbox Game Pass Addition

Screenshot: Microsoft

Although the full list of Xbox Game Pass additions for February 2026 hasn’t been revealed yet, there are a few titles that Xbox has already confirmed for the service.

Here are all of the Xbox Game Pass February 2026 additions that have been revealed early:

Menace – Menace is coming to PC Game Pass on February 5. This is a new turn-based tactical RPG that will also release on Steam on the same day.

– Menace is coming to PC Game Pass on February 5. This is a new turn-based tactical RPG that will also release on Steam on the same day. High on Life 2 – High on Life 2 is coming to Xbox Series X and S, PC, and will have Cloud Gaming support on February 13. This is a major Game Pass Day One highlight, at the moment, is likely the standout title of the February Game Pass catalog.

– High on Life 2 is coming to Xbox Series X and S, PC, and will have Cloud Gaming support on February 13. This is a major Game Pass Day One highlight, at the moment, is likely the standout title of the February Game Pass catalog. Death Howl – Although it is already available on PC, Death Howl will be coming to Game Pass on Series X and S on February 19. The game is a 2025 soulslike open-world deckbuilder.

While High on Life 2 and Menace are the early arrivals, history suggests that Xbox will announce a second wave of titles sometime around the middle of February.

Seven Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass on January 31, 2026

Screenshot: Fellow Traveller

With a new wave of games arriving, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also have to say goodbye to some titles, as well. There are a handful of games that will be leaving once the final day of January arrives.

Here is a list of every game that is leaving Xbox Game Pass on January 31, 2026:

Cataclismo

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap

Paw Patrol World

Shady Part of Me

Starbound

There are a handful of interesting titles on the list, but the standout for many gamers is likely Citizen Sleeper 2. This sequel only arrived at the beginning of 2025, so some gamers may not have had a chance to work through it yet. The dice-driven narrative RPG has very positive reviews on Steam and it may be worth checking in out during these final two weeks of January 2026 if you haven’t already done so.

There will certainly be more additions confirmed for Xbox Game Pass as February gets closer. Subscribers should be sure to check back in the coming weeks for updates to the full lineup of what will be coming to the service and what else might be leaving later in February.