THUMP Mix: Legowelt

For years now, Danny Wolfers been creating his own world from his lab up in the Hague, the Netherlands. His work as House of Jezebel, Dickie Smabers & The Moerwijk Crew, and most famously, Legowelt is a defiantly trippy take on analogue house and techno. His stunningly large and varied back catalogue—featuring many a lost soundtrack to retrofuturist teen slasher VHS flicks—makes him one of European electronic music’s most beloved and eccentric figures.

While Wolfers might not strictly consider himself a DJ, we’ve seen him play out, and we’d politely disagree. That’s why we’ve asked him to kickstart our new mix series. This one takes in everything from the warped gospel of San Jose’s Lady Blacktronika to the glitchy, gauzy dreamhouse of Proibito-signed producer Austin Cesear; there’s even a few Legowelt classics thrown for good measure. Check out the mix below, along with a quick chat with the man himself.



THUMP: How are we meant to enjoy the mix? What’s the perfect setting?

Legowelt: Dancing, training, fitnessing, weightlifting, cleaning, gardening, cooking, shopping—all kinds of stuff.

Is synesthesia a real thing and if so, what color is this mix?

Arctic Lime HEX: #D0FF14.

If you could only listen to one track from the mix on a loop for all eternity, which one would it be and why?

The Lady Blacktronika’s “Never Everything”: a texture of pure soul, sorrow, and defiance.

Where did you record it?

In my living room in my house on the North Sea coast.

Favorite moment of the mix?

I guess when it goes from Elektrvolt’s “Nani” track into DBX’s City on the edge of forever. There’s some weird stuff happening in the beginning, too, with that “They ate all my wasabi” track. Or maybe when it goes from Jordan Fields’ “Boxbeater” into that “XTC” track… Yeah, that one might be the most favorite—it just keeps going.

Tracklist:

Intro looping/samplerfreaking

George Duke – Follow The Rainbow

Golden Ivy – Time Out

Huerco S

Megga – Herbal Essence

MGUN – Mask

Haf Haf – The Wasabi You Ate

Matrixxman – Secret Garden

Elektrovolt – Nani

DBX – City On The Edge Of Forever

Dollkraut – Fire

RBM – Latinos In Brooklyn

Paranoid London – Light Tunnel

Seven Davis Jr. – Welcome Back

Yoruba Soul Instrumental

Gunnar Haslam – Nevence

Lady Blacktronika – Never Everything

Jordan Fields – Boxbeater

Deo & Z-Man – XTC

UFOCUS – Fun With Fractals

DJ QU – Loveboxxx

Legowelt – Sampling Winter

Joey Anderson – Repulsive

Austin Ceasar – Cloud Hall

Legowelt – Beach Oceano

