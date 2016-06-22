Watch Thundercat Traverse the Realms of Infinity with His Wolf Friends in “Song for the Dead” Video



Image via Youtube

It’s been exactly a year since Thundercat dropped his beloved The Beyond/Where the Giants Roam EP and the funk-fusion mastermind has now released an animated video via Adult Swim for the EP cut “Song for the Dead.” Directed by Aussie artist Ry No, the clip finds Thundercat floating through alternate dimensions and the afterlife (maybe) to hang with his spirit wolf buddies. Of course, he also finds the time to rock out on his bass guitar, because what better time to practice your chord changes and scales than when you’re cruising through the Lifestream? No better time, I tell ya. Watch the “Song for the Dead” video below and on Adult Swim’s Facebook page.

Thundercat plays Oakland, CA’s Fox Theatre on September 15 & 16, and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on September 17. You can grab tickets here and here.

Phil Witmer is a fan of the astral jazz fusion aesthetic. Follow him on Twitter.