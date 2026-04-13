TikTok’s Weirdest New Trend Involves Eating Flower Pots. Here’s What That Does to Your Body.

TikTok has apparently run out of snack ideas.

The latest craze involves tiny clay pots—the kind you’d normally stick a succulent in—filled with lime juice, coated in Tajín, and eaten whole. The whole thing started with content creator Janeth Herrera (@jannherr), who developed an intense craving for dirt while pregnant and, naturally, decided to share it with the internet.

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“Let’s have a late night snack,” Herrera said in one of her videos, before eating one whole. “Man, that was so good.”

Millions of views later, the internet is firmly divided. Lots of people admitted they were curious enough to want to try it themselves, while others were considerably less impressed. “Were you outta chips?!” one commenter asked. Either way, demand for miniature clay pots on Amazon has apparently spiked enough to drive prices up.

TikTok’s Strangest New Trend Has People Eating Flower Pots. Here’s What It Could Do to Your Body.

There’s actually a medical explanation. Registered dietitian Amy Shapiro told the New York Post that craving non-food substances falls under a condition called pica, which usually points to iron deficiency or other nutritional gaps, and shows up most frequently during pregnancy. Herrera said her iron levels tested fine, but Shapiro cautioned that routine bloodwork doesn’t always catch the full picture. Hemoglobin can read normal while iron stores remain low enough to drive unusual cravings.

Dr. Alison Hermann, a psychiatrist at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine, added that eating clay isn’t purely a TikTok invention. Certain indigenous communities across Mexico, Africa, and South America have practiced geophagia for generations, consuming mineral-rich earth for perceived spiritual and physical benefits. That cultural context deserves acknowledgment, but Hermann was clear that the practice still carries serious health risks, especially during pregnancy.

What It Actually Does to Your Body

The supposed benefits of clay don’t hold up well under scrutiny. Shapiro noted that whatever minerals clay contains, the body absorbs very little of them. The detox angle is similarly shaky. On the risk side, regular consumption can accumulate in the digestive tract and cause blockages, and biting down on ceramics can damage your teeth.

The “food grade” label on many of these products offers less protection than it implies. Dr. Lauren Shawn, a medical toxicologist at Northwell’s Phelps Hospital, explained that most fall under supplement regulations, which means the FDA never evaluates them before they reach consumers. The safety burden falls entirely on whoever made them.

Herrera hasn’t lost her taste for it post-pregnancy. Others who tried it were less converted. “It feels like I have glass in my teeth,” one TikToker said. Another just spit it out. Probably should’ve just gotten chips.