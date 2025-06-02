Tinder’s New Filter Incentivizes Users to Lie About Their Height

Just as Short King Spring settles in, Tinder is launching a paid height preference filter.

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article exploring the question: “Does height really matter when dating?” Now, Tinder is testing a height filter that alters the algorithm based on the user’s preferences.

Videos by VICE

Mashable recently explored Tinder’s new feature, claiming it’s “bad news for short men.” However, it will undoubtedly impact both genders.

As a 5’7 (170 cm) woman, I’ve always been considered a bit on the taller side. Many men have commented on my height on first dates or even just in bar settings or social events, and for a while, I was insecure about how tall I was.

Now, I personally don’t think 5’7 is wildly tall for a woman. Some of my female friends are up in the 5’10/5’11 range, and they still proudly wear heels and appear elegant and timelessly beautiful.

But has it made dating a bit more difficult for some of us? Yes, it certainly has.

Why? Because men have their preferences, too—and many times, it’s for shorter women.

Now, that doesn’t make anyone right or wrong. Rather, it’s just what they’re attracted to or feel comfortable with. But will Tinder’s height preference really make a difference? I guess it depends on how honest people are on the apps.

Men were notorious for adding an inch or two to their advertised height before it impacted their potential matches’ algorithms. Will Tinder’s new feature encourage even more dishonesty?

What is Tinder’s new height filter?

Tinder’s new height filter basically allows platinum users to set a height preference range. Tinder will then show them more individuals whose listed heights fall into that range. However, the dating app apparently won’t completely exclude unqualified profiles. They’ll just favor the others.

“We’re always listening to what matters most to our Tinder users—and testing the paid height preference is a great example of how we’re building with urgency, clarity, and focus,” a Tinder spokesperson told Mashable. “This is part of a broader effort to help people connect more intentionally on Tinder.”

The spokesperson added that not every tested feature becomes a permanent one. So, who knows if this paid height preference is here to stay?

For now, it’s only available to Tinder Platinum users, who pay $39.99 per month. That feels like a ripoff considering people are bound to lie about their height anyway—and that was before the algorithm was against them.

According to one Reddit user on the r/Tinder sub, “It’s the only way they’re going to get women to pay for the service, too.”

However, a woman also commented: “As a woman, I don’t see this working. But then, I find the obsession with height to be absolutely absurd, so I guess I’m not the target market.”

And a third person seemed to share my thoughts: “I feel like this just ends with every single guy lying about their height on their profile (even more than before).”

If anything, this paid feature just feeds into superficial dating preferences. But if you’re that worried about height, maybe you shouldn’t be on the dating apps, anyway. It’s rare you’ll find someone’s true height listed on their profile.