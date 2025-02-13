‘Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip’ Is a Bite Sized Adventure With a Ton of Goofy Charm (Console Review)

Some games aim to be taken seriously as art. Other games are just ways to release a bit of steam after a rough time. Games like Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip are just goofy little adventures that put a smile on your face, regardless of who you are. It is incredibly unique in style and tone and offers an adventure that quickly had me engrossed. The imagination of a child is always incredible, and this feels like something I would have tried to do when I was Terry’s age.

‘Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip’ Stars a Lot of Weird Little Guys

Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip is a very strange game. If you take a second to glance at the screenshots or the trailers and instantly feel a connection, it’s a game for you. You’re the weird little guy they’re aiming for. Even if you have the slightest bit of curiosity to see what kind of madcap adventures Terry can get into, I would suggest checking this one out. It’s a unique adventure, filled to the brim with witty dialogue and enough missions to shake a pipe at.

Terry was left behind from going on his awesome family trip because his parents saw he was struggling in school. So, rather than doing what he should, he determines that he needs to get a car. Once he has that car, he needs to drive it into space. Thankfully, there’s a convenient ramp in the middle of town that will let him do just that. He just needs Turbo Junk to upgrade his ride enough to finally make it there.

Yes, the premise is ridiculous. And that’s why Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip is a joy to play. It doesn’t take itself seriously during any moment of the adventure. Well, maybe when you talk to the dancing Karate master in the pool, a moment of self-reflection may hit. But right after that, it’s back to being a goofy little gremlin in an open-world adventure.

‘Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip’ Feels More Like ‘The Simpsons Hit and Run’ Than ‘Grand Theft Auto’, and I’m Good With That

Whenever I saw folks talking about Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip, the immediate connection to Grand Theft Auto was always there. But as someone who 100%’d The Simpsons Hit and Run on the GameCube, this feels like a spiritual successor in many ways. The general humor is as goofy as you’d expect. And the driving mechanics and camera feel more like Hit and Run than the developers may have intended. This cartoony world feels much more compact like Springfield, compared to the massive, sprawling landscape the latest GTA game would provide.

But putting these comparisons aside, Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip is unique and surreal enough to stand on its own two blue feet. The land of Sprankelwater is a joy to explore, and while traversal did take a little time to understand, I was quickly zooming across the land on foot and in my very own Taxi cab that looked like a shoe. Interacting with the eclectic cast of characters was also a huge highlight, as everyone in the town of Sprankelwater is just as much of a gremlin as Terry is. I love them all.

Pair this all with a memorable soundtrack and a great visual style, and I’ve got the perfect way to spend a weekend. It’s one of those games that is simple enough to pick up and play. And interesting enough visually to get people interested.

I Wonder if Terry Is a Fan of ‘Command and Conquer 2’, Given His Mission for Summer Vacation

Terry has one goal: escape to the one place that hasn’t been corrupted by Capitalism. SPACE. To make this dream a reality, I needed to collect Turbo Junk to upgrade my car. You do this by exploring the town of Sprankelwater, or by completing missions to obtain more. Sure, I could also get real money. But, why would I need that when I could just get my hands on more Turbo Junk? That money could be used for more important things. Like paying a trucker 50 bucks to learn where he buried a garbage can.

Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip is a very good time. It’s a short, sweet adventure that’s full of laughs and brings me back to the good old days of 6th generation gaming. It very much feels like something on the GameCube, PS2, or Xbox in the most positive way possible. It’s not afraid to be unabashedly itself, and that’s something that goes a long way in this adventure.

While helping Terry prepare for his journey into space, I spent roughly 6 hours exploring this world. Even after wrapping up the main story, there’s something about causing unmitigated chaos that just feels so right. Smacking people and things around with a pipe never gets old, and I can’t wait to see what Teenage Terry’s Turbocharged Trip may look like if a sequel is in the works.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PlayStation 5.