Habanero Hot Sauce Recipe

Makes: 1 cup

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup|60 ml extra-virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon ground cumin

⅛ teaspoon cayenne

1 small red onion, diced

coarse sea salt, to taste

1 large garlic clove, minced

1 habanero, minced

¼ cup|60 grams tomato paste

¼ cup|60 grams tomato sauce

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Videos by VICE

Directions

In a small saucepan over low heat, warm the oil. Add the cumin, cayenne, and onion and cook until the onion starts to caramelize, 5 minutes. Stir in the habanero chile and garlic and cook for 2 minutes longer. Add the tomato paste and sauce, the vinegar, and ¼ cup|60 ml water. Mix well and simmer until it starts to thicken, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a blender, add the pepper, and purée until smooth. Season to taste with salt. Store, refrigerated, until ready to use.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.