TLC and Salt-N-Pepa Announce Co-Headlining 2026 Tour with En Vogue

We say the word “iconic” a lot around here, but this time we mean it. TLC and Salt-N-Pepa just announced the It’s Iconic co-headlining North American tour for 2026, and they’re bringing En Vogue along for the ride.
The 32-date run will kick off August 15 in Franklin, Tennessee. Stops along the way include Cincinnatti, Ohio; Toronto, Ontario; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; and Las Vegas, Nevada. The tour will wrap October 11 at Toyota Pavilion in Concord, California (shoutout 925).
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View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.
“Waterfalls.” “Shoop.” “Free Your Mind.” And so many more hits await you at this night of classic ’90s R&B, arguably one of the greatest musical forms of all time in this editor’s humble opinion!
Watch the tour announce preview video below. And don’t miss these groups taking the stage together for the first time at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 26th on FOX at 8:00 PM local time.
It’s Iconic tour featuring TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue: TIcketing info
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A Citi cardmember presale will begin Tuesday, March 24 at 10 AM local time. This will be followed by an artist presale at 12 PM local. Set your reminder here!
General onsale for the It’s Iconic Tour will begin Thursday, March 26 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.
You can also find your tickets on StubHub once they go on sale. Transactions are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
TLC and Salt-n-pepa 2026 Tour dates
08/15 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
08/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/23 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/24 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
08/27 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC
08/28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
08/30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/31 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
09/02 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre
09/03 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater
09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
09/10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
09/13 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
09/15 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
09/16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/18 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia each
09/19 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater
09/23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/24 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/27 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
09/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
09/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
10/04 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
10/05 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
10/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas
10/10 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome
10/11 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord