TLC and Salt-N-Pepa Announce Co-Headlining 2026 Tour with En Vogue

We say the word “iconic” a lot around here, but this time we mean it. TLC and Salt-N-Pepa just announced the It’s Iconic co-headlining North American tour for 2026, and they’re bringing En Vogue along for the ride.

TLC, Salt-n-pepa, and en vogue. Courtesy of Livenation

The 32-date run will kick off August 15 in Franklin, Tennessee. Stops along the way include Cincinnatti, Ohio; Toronto, Ontario; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; and Las Vegas, Nevada. The tour will wrap October 11 at Toyota Pavilion in Concord, California (shoutout 925).

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View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

“Waterfalls.” “Shoop.” “Free Your Mind.” And so many more hits await you at this night of classic ’90s R&B, arguably one of the greatest musical forms of all time in this editor’s humble opinion!

Watch the tour announce preview video below. And don’t miss these groups taking the stage together for the first time at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 26th on FOX at 8:00 PM local time.

It’s Iconic tour featuring TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue: TIcketing info

A Citi cardmember presale will begin Tuesday, March 24 at 10 AM local time. This will be followed by an artist presale at 12 PM local. Set your reminder here!

General onsale for the It’s Iconic Tour will begin Thursday, March 26 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.

You can also find your tickets on StubHub once they go on sale. Transactions are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

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08/15 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

08/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/23 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/24 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/27 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC

08/28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

08/30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/31 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

09/02 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre

09/03 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/13 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

09/15 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

09/16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/18 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia each

09/19 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater

09/23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/24 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/27 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

09/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

09/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

10/04 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

10/05 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

10/10 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome

10/11 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord