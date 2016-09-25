Toasted Walnut Shortbread Recipe

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 hours

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup toasted walnuts, chopped

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 stick unsalted butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup granulated sugar

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 325 Fº. Whisk flour, chopped walnuts, and salt together in a mixing bowl.

2. In a food processor, combine the butter, vanilla, and sugar and pulse until creamed together. Stirring lightly with broad strokes, incorporate the butter mixture with the walnuts and flour until combined.

3. Butter a baking sheet and using a large section of cellophane as a barrier, press down on the dough until it’s flattened to about 1/2 an inch thick.

4. Using a sharp knife, create score marks in the dough into whatever shape you desire. Prick the surface of the dough with the prongs of a fork.

5. Bake for 30 minutes until golden brown and firm in the center. Pull from the oven and while it’s still warm, recut on the score lines to separate individual cookies. These will last in an airtight container for a couple days if you haven’t snarfed them up within 24 hours.