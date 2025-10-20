Welcome to a new week—and soon, a new lunar cycle.

Today is the last day of the current lunar cycle. The waning crescent moon is officially transitioning into the new moon phase, losing all of its illumination from the sun. So when you look up at the vacant night sky, don’t panic—she’s still there, just in hiding.

Today’s Moon Phase: October 20, 2025

Today’s moon phase is a waning crescent moon at 1% illumination, situated in the zodiac sign of Libra. The current moon is nearly 29 days old out of a 29.5-day lunar cycle. In other words, we’re just about at the end, with the new moon occurring tomorrow.

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase is the last phase of the lunar cycle, occurring just after the last quarter phase and just before the new moon phase. During this time, the moon loses illumination from the sun until it’s no longer highlighted at all. That’s why we barely see the moon at the end of this phase.

According to NASA, during the waning crescent phase, “the moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Libra

Today’s waning crescent moon is in the air sign of Libra. Libras are known as the peacemakers of the zodiac, as they’re both diplomatic and fair.

According to AstroSeek, when the moon enters Libra, you might crave more balance and harmony.

“You probably desire to keep things nice rather than venturing into fundamental questions in order not to disturb the peace,” AstroSeek reports. “You must learn to share your good and bad feelings. Do not be afraid to be who you really are, despite what is expected of you.”

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

The moon is a powerful symbol of femininity, cycles, and intuition, and each phase of the lunar cycle holds its own deep symbolism. For example, the new moon is often associated with fresh starts and intention setting, while the full moon is all about celebration and releasing.

The waning crescent moon, on the other hand, represents reflection and surrender. As the last phase of the lunar cycle, it marks a point of completion and restoration. If you’re feeling resistance right now, try your best to release control and practice radical acceptance. All is as it should be.