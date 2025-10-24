Happy Friday and happy weekend!

We’ve officially made it through another week, and with the moon currently in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, the energy is particularly fiery and adventurous. We are currently under the waxing crescent moon, which is about 9 percent illuminated by the sun, meaning only a small sliver is visible in the sky.

Today’s moon is nearly three days old out of a 29.5-day lunar cycle. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: October 24, 2025

Today’s moon phase is a waxing crescent in Sagittarius. The current moon is only about three days old and is just 9% illuminated by the sun.

According to Moongiant, “This is the first phase after the new moon and is a great time to see the features of the moon’s surface. The moon is close to the sun in the sky and mostly dark except for the right edge of the moon, which becomes brighter as the days get closer to the next phase, which is a first quarter with a 50% illumination.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon phase is the second phase of the lunar cycle, lasting for around one week. This phase occurs just after the new moon and just before the first quarter moon. During this seven-day period, the moon gains more illumination from the sun each day, seemingly growing in size from our view here on Earth.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Sagittarius

Today’s waxing crescent moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius—an adventurous, free-spirited fire sign. If you’re craving independence or zest from your life right now, you can blame the moon for that.

According to AstroSeek, “With [the] moon in Sagittarius, you have an optimistic approach to life and you believe that things will get better even if you get into trouble.”

“The greatest need is to always search for something,” AstroSeek continues. “In order to feel safe, you might find that you need to have a goal, mission, or philosophy that gives your life meaning.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

The waxing crescent moon is a deeply symbolic phase of the lunar cycle, representing hope, inspiration, and manifestation. During this phase, many people like to set intentions for the lunar cycle, planting seeds that might sprout in the days ahead. Think of the waxing crescent as a fresh start filled with countless opportunities to manifest your desires and chase your dreams.

If you’re feeling motivated under this moon phase, fuel that energy with aligned action and trust your instincts. You are exactly where you’re supposed to be.