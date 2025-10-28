Happy Tuesday!

Today, we are still under a waxing crescent moon, with its illumination from the sun growing in percentage each night. Currently, the moon is over six days old and 40 percent illuminated by the sun.

Videos by VICE

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: October 28, 2025

Today’s moon phase is a waxing crescent in Capricorn. This earth sign is often referred to as the “father of the zodiac,” thanks to its practical and disciplined nature. The current moon is just over 40 percent illuminated by the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On October 28, the moon is 6.43 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon phase is the second phase of the lunar cycle, occurring just after the brief new moon. This phase lasts for around seven days before transitioning into the first quarter moon. During this time, the moon grows from around 0 percent illumination to around 50 percent illumination.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Capricorn

Today’s waxing crescent moon is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, the same as it was yesterday. This zodiac sign is known for its ambition, hard work, and practicality.

According to AstroSeek, during the moon in Capricorn, “You might have a strong need for being useful to … society, and you look for justification in the outside world. You may underestimate what you want from yourself and for yourself. Shyness may be accompanied by resentment of the fact that others ignore you.”

However, as AstroSeek advises, be careful not to seek approval from others but rather from yourself. Lead with your own values and intuition. You know yourself best.

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

For centuries, many cultures and spiritual practices have worshiped the moon as its own deity. In fact, each moon phase is believed to hold deep symbolism, and many individuals operate according to the current phase. For example, during a full moon, individuals often practice gratitude via community celebrations while releasing what no longer serves them.

The waxing crescent moon phase symbolizes fresh starts, hope, and renewal. Many believe it also represents expansion and growth, providing opportunities you might not experience during other phases of the lunar cycle.

This moon phase is also an excellent time to manifest your dreams. Be sure to get clear on exactly what you want—no matter how out of reach it might seem. Then, set intentions that will help you get ahead.