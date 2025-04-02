Toddler Discovers 3,800-Year-Old Treasure During Family Hike

Kids’ treasure hunts don’t often turn out like this. Ziv Nitzan, a 3-year-old girl, was on a hike with her family near Beit Shemesh, Israel, when she found something remarkable. The tot came upon a 3,800-year-old Canaanite seal, Israel Antiques Authority said in a Facebook post.

“We were walking along the path, and then Ziv bent down. Out of all the stones around her, she picked up this particular stone,” Omer Nitzan, Ziv’s sister, said. “When she rubbed it and removed the sand from it, we saw something was different about it. I called my parents to come see the beautiful stone, and we realized we had discovered an archaeological find! We immediately reported this to the Israel Antiquities Authority.”

Researchers are well aware of the spot where Ziv discovered the item.

“We have been excavating here for almost 15 years, and the excavation findings show that during the Middle Bronze and Late Bronze Ages, here in Tel Azekah, thrived one of the most important cities in the Judean Lowlands,” Professor Oded Lipschits, director of the Tel Aviv University archaeological dig, said. “The scarab found by Ziv joins a long list of Egyptian and Canaanite finds discovered here, which attest to the close ties and cultural influences between Canaan and Egypt during that period.”

What Exactly Did Ziv Find?

The item, ancient amulets and seals expert Dr. Daphna Ben-Tor said, is a Canaanite scarab from the Middle Bronze Age.

“Scarabs were used in this period as seals and as amulets,” she said. “They were found in graves, in public buildings, and in private homes. Sometimes they bear symbols and messages, that reflect religious beliefs or status.”

According to the Israel Antiques Authority, scarab seals are tiny ornate objects, originating in ancient Egypt. Egyptians saw the scarab as a symbol of the incarnation of God the Creator.

“The seal that little Ziv found during a family trip to Tel Azekah connects us to a grand story, that of the ancient civilizations that lived in this land thousands of years ago,” Amichai Eliyahu, the Israeli Minister of Heritage, said. “The scarab Ziv found also reminds us that in the Land of Israel, even children can be a part of discovering history.”

What Happens to the Item Now?

Semyon Gendler, Judah Region District Archaeologist on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority, thanked Ziv and her family for reporting and turning over the find. While Ziv didn’t get to keep the ancient scarab amulet, she did receive a certificate of appreciation for good citizenship.

The ancient item will be included in a Passover display at the Jay and Jeanie Schottenstein National Campus. It will be featured alongside other finds from the days of Egypt and Canaan.

“Ziv, and her family, deserve praise for handing over the find to the National Treasures of the state of Israel,” Eli Escusido, the Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority, said. “Thanks to her, everyone will be able to see it and enjoy it.”