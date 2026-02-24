Happy Tuesday! Hopefully, the weather is warming up wherever you’re located—and you’re not one of the unlucky ones who are snowed in. Nevertheless, as we move toward the end of February (and thankfully closer to spring), the moon is moving deeper into the current lunar cycle.

Right now, we are in the first quarter phase. The moon is currently around 52% illuminated by the sun, gaining more light by the day.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: February 24, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the first quarter moon in Gemini, a social, talkative sign.

According to Moongiant, “On February 24, the moon is 7.59 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the First Quarter Moon Phase?

The first quarter moon phase is the third phase of the lunar cycle. The lunar cycle consists of eight total phases: new moon, waxing crescent, first quarter, waxing gibbous, full moon, waning gibbous, last quarter, waning crescent.

The first quarter moon occurs between the waxing crescent and waxing gibbous, when the moon’s illumination increases to 50%. The phase only lasts for about a day.

As NASA reports, “The moon is now a quarter of the way through its monthly journey, and you see half of its illuminated side. People may casually call this a half moon, but remember, that’s not really what you’re witnessing in the sky. You’re seeing just a slice of the entire moon ― half of the illuminated half. A first-quarter moon rises around noon and sets around midnight. It’s high in the sky in the evening and makes for excellent viewing.”

First Quarter Moon in Gemini

Today’s first-quarter moon occurs in the air sign of Gemini, a curious and charming sign. With the moon in Gemini, you might crave a bit more intellectual stimulation during this time.

According to Astroseek, “Moon in Gemini manifests itself by the need for changes and spontaneity. Safety lies in thinking about your feelings and sharing them with others. You can be more talkative and speak with ease these days. You might have a better ability to keep a cool head, but beware, [a] cold heart can discourage others. Harmony of thinking and feeling is important.”

First Quarter Moon Symbolism

As the third phase of the lunar cycle, the first quarter moon symbolizes momentum. This is the moment when everything changes—when you must decide to leave your comfort zone and pursue your dreams, or remain comfortable yet limited by your own decisions.

Think of the first quarter moon as a pivotal time for decision-making and commitment. This can be a turning point for you, but only if you recognize your opportunities and believe in your full potential.