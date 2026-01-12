Happy Monday, and welcome to a new week!

As we venture further into January and into the new year, we also venture closer to a new lunar cycle. Currently, we’re in the last phase of the current cycle: the waning crescent moon.

Today, the moon is only 31% illuminated by the sun, losing more light by the minute. During this phase, the moon often appears like a small, glowing sliver in the sky.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: January 12, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waning crescent moon in Scorpio, an intense, intuitive sign.

According to Moongiant, “On January 12, the moon is 23.97 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon is the last phase of the lunar cycle, occurring between the last quarter moon and the new moon. This phase describes the week-long period during which the moon loses light from the sun, going from around 50% illumination to around 0% illumination (which will mark the new moon and a new cycle).

According to NASA, during the waning crescent phase, “The moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Scorpio

Today’s waning crescent moon occurs in the water sign of Scorpio, a passionate, mystical, and loyal sign.

According to Astroseek, “Moon in Scorpio creates the need to delve into your feelings as deep as possible. You desire meaningful emotional exchanges now more than at any other time, even if it is not easy, and you are forced to change many things. Shallow relationships do not satisfy you, because they are not purifying enough.”

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

As the last phase of the lunar cycle, the waning crescent moon symbolizes a time for completion and restoration. Think of it as a period of relaxation and reflection before the new moon and a new lunar cycle. This is a great opportunity to energetically prepare for the fresh start ahead, releasing any feelings or patterns you don’t want to take with you into the next cycle.

If the first half of the lunar cycle is about action, then the second half—including the waning crescent phase—is about rest. Don’t push yourself past your limits; rather, give yourself permission to slow down and enjoy the fruits of your labor. Now is the time to unwind, not forge ahead.