Happy Tuesday!

Today’s moon phase is the waning crescent—the last phase of the lunar cycle. This phase lasts for around seven days. Currently, the Earth-facing side of the moon is 22% illuminated by the sun, appearing like a sliver of light in the sky.

Videos by VICE

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: January 13, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waning crescent moon, starting in Scorpio and moving into Sagittarius later in the evening (EST).

According to Moongiant, “On January 13, the moon is 24.9 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

As you can tell, we are moving closer to the new moon, mere days away from the next lunar cycle.

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase is the eighth and last phase of the lunar cycle. Occurring between the last quarter moon and the new moon, this phase lasts for around one week.

According to NASA, during the waning crescent phase, “The moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Scorpio and Sagittarius

Today’s waning crescent moon begins in the water sign of Scorpio, an intense, intuitive, and mystical sign.

According to Astroseek, “Moon in Scorpio creates the need to delve into your feelings as deep as possible. You desire meaningful emotional exchanges now more than at any other time, even if it is not easy, and you are forced to change many things. Shallow relationships do not satisfy you, because they are not purifying enough.”

However, by late evening EST, the moon will move into Sagittarius. When this shift occurs, you might notice an energetic change.

As Astroseek reports, during the moon in Sagittarius, “The greatest need is to always search for something. In order to feel safe, you might find that you need to have a goal, mission, or philosophy that gives your life meaning. With Moon in Sagittarius, you have an optimistic approach to life, and you believe that things will get better even if you get into trouble.”

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

As mentioned earlier, the waning crescent moon is the last phase of the lunar cycle. This particular phase symbolizes closure, completion, release, and surrender.

During this time, make sure you’re getting plenty of space to unwind, reflect, and prepare for the new lunar cycle ahead. Think of this period as one of restoration and recovery. Sometimes, the most productive thing you can do is rest.