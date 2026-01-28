Happy Wednesday!

Hopefully, you’re settling into the week and keeping warm, depending on where you’re located.

We are currently in the waxing gibbous moon phase. This week-long phase sits between the quarter moon and the full moon, when the sun begins to shed more light on the moon’s Earth-facing side. Right now, the moon has 77% illumination.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: January 28, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous moon in Gemini, a talkative, philosophical air sign.

According to Moongiant, “On January 28, the moon is 10.12 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous moon phase is the fourth phase of the lunar cycle. Lasting for around one week, this phase occurs between the first quarter moon and the full moon. During this time, the moon gains more illumination from the sun, growing from around 50% to 100% (its peak at the full moon).

As NASA reports, “Now most of the moon’s dayside has come into view, and the moon appears brighter in the sky.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Gemini

Today’s waxing gibbous moon is in the air sign of Gemini, a particularly intelligent, social sign. During this time, you might find yourself craving adventure, deep talks, and a fresh routine—which is actually quite fitting for the waxing gibbous phase.

According to Astroseek, right now, “Moon in Gemini manifests itself by the need for changes and spontaneity. Safety lies in thinking about your feelings and sharing them with others. You can be more talkative and speak with ease these days. You might have a better ability to keep a cool head, but beware, [a] cold heart can discourage others. Harmony of thinking and feeling is important.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The waxing gibbous moon is a deeply symbolic lunar phase. Occurring just before the full moon, it represents momentum, anticipation, and swift action. Many people use this time to refine their approach or make last-minute pushes toward their goals. The first half of the lunar cycle, but especially during the waxing gibbous, is all about action, inspiration, and persistence. You can surrender, retreat, and rest in the second half, following the full moon. For now, keep hustling.